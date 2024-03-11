On the Market in the Poconos: Lakeside Contemporary in Lords Valley

This light-filled contemporary in Hemlock Farms would be right at home in California or Colorado. But you won't have to travel that far to get to it.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

Could you see yourself living in a house like this one in Aspen?

How about Lake Tahoe?

I’m sure that either one of those locations would be great for a vacation home, but it would cost you far more to get to either of them than it would to get to this Lords Valley lakeside contemporary house for sale.

That’s because Hemlock Farms, the gated resort community in Lords Valley where you will find this house, is in the Poconos instead. And what the Poconos may lack in mountain majesty they more than make up for in convenience: You can get here in about two hours and 45 minutes, and it will cost you no more than $44 in gas and tolls.

Besides, this house is situated to make the most of its lakeside lot, with large windows that let you drink in the view of the lake from inside and a balcony and terrace that give you the full view on the outside.

The main living area has an open plan and a two-story-high vaulted ceiling.

The living room part faces a full-height stone fireplace while the dining room and kitchen are joined by a tile floor and separated by a brick divider with a pass-through counter. Large windows on both sides fill the space with natural light and offer views of both Elm Lake and the hills that surround it.

The skylit kitchen features up-to-date appliances and plenty of granite-topped counter space.

The primary bedroom is also located on the main floor, allowing for one-level living. It has large sliding doors that open onto the balcony facing the lake.

It also has an en-suite bathroom with a soaking tub, shower and dual vanities.

Two of the other four bedrooms also face the lake. (The listing states this house has four bedrooms, but my read of the photos has three bedrooms on the top floor and an additional bedroom on the lower level.)

The lower level boasts an expansive rec room equipped with a bar and room for a pool table.

Its sliding doors open onto a covered patio that leads directly to the backyard and the lake.

The nearly one-acre lot slopes downward to the lake, where you will find a new boat dock.

And this lake isn’t the only one contained in Hemlock Farms. In all, the community has three large lakes and several smaller ponds. Elm Lake, where you find this Lords Valley lakeside contemporary house for sale, is one of the three.

The community traces its origins to industrialist George Brewer, who assembled the land that’s now Hemlock Farms as his private estate in the 1930s. Since his passing in the 1960s, a year-round resort community has emerged on the site. Facilities include the Lords Valley Country Club, an 18-hole championship golf course with the Brewer mansion as its clubhouse; a second clubhouse in the former Brewster barn with a fitness center, art and yoga studios, game rooms, club and meeting rooms and indoor and outdoor swimming pools; tennis, pickleball and racquetball/handball courts; baseball fields; several beaches and boat launches, a family fun park and great fishing spots on the lakeshores.

And when you want a change of scenery, the Delaware State Forest and state game lands are close at hand. The Delaware Water Gap, the Stroudsburgs and the ski resorts are a little further down the road.

So does all this make this Lords Valley lakeside contemporary house for sale “the perfect place to be”? If not. then it comes awfully damned close.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 4 (maybe 5?)

BATHS: 2 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 2,304

SALE PRICE: $799,000

OTHER STUFF: A $237 per month homeowners association fee covers maintenance and use of the roads and common facilities. This house’s sale price was reduced by $51,000 on March 2nd.

124 Roan Drive, Lords Valley, PA 18428 [Ashlie Eckert | BHHS Pocono Real Estate]