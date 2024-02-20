Just Listed (Again): Affordable Trinity in Rittenhouse Square

Redesigned by a firm that creates healing spaces, this trinity just might make you a better person if you buy it.

Trinity Tuesday rolls around again, and as happened last week, so does today’s featured trinity.

This affordable Rittenhouse Square trinity house for sale is making its third appearance on this channel.

When we first featured it in 2017, it carried a price tag of $330,000 — pretty low for Rittenhouse Square.

Sometime between then and 2020, Green Gardens Healing got their hands on it, reconfigured it and freshened its appearance.

Now the person who bought this house that year is ready to move on. They’ve left this house pretty much as they found it.

With one big difference, which I think you might want to remedy if you move in: There are no plants this time.

I haven’t spoken with the Green Gardens Healing guys (one of whom I know) about their use of plants when they staged this house for sale, but I’m pretty sure they had a purpose. After all, their whole design philosophy is rooted in turning a house or apartment into a sacred healing space where one can get rid of negative energy and feel nurtured.

And comparing the way this house looks now with the way it looked when it went on the market in 2020, I’d say the plants went a long way toward making this a nurturing space.

Without them, the interiors look a little sterile. With them, they look inviting.

But as these photos should make clear, Green Gardens Healing’s redo made it work better as well as look better.

One of the biggest changes they made was to turn the main floor into a kitchen and dining room.

What had been a cramped galley kitchen in the back became a second full bathroom.

If two want to move into this space, this will enable one of them to perform their morning rituals close to this house’s basement, which became a large closet and laundry room. (There’s also a closet on the main floor.)

The second-floor bedroom has a gas log fireplace that makes it a great living room, one made larger thanks to the wall of mirrors across from the fireplace.

A frosted glass window and doors let light into the second-floor bathroom, whose shower stall is larger. This and every other room in the house will get plenty of afternoon sun, as this affordable Rittenhouse Square trinity house for sale faces west.

The large window next to the stairs on the top floor offers access to a small private patio, a place where you can relax when rising from bed or heading for it.

While I can’t say for sure what effect this house will have on your spirits and energy levels, looking at it sure lifts both for me. Its very walkable location (Walk Score: 100) close to everything Rittenhouse Square, the Avenue of the Arts and South Street West have to offer also puts a spring in my step, and it should do the same for yours.

Thanks to those mirrored walls, this house looks bigger than it is. Thanks to its design and makeover, it’s a vision in white with black accents. A splash of green here and there is all it needs to complete it.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 702

SALE PRICE: $450,000, which should make the owner’s bank account healthier as well, since it works out to a roughly 5.7 percent per year increase over the three years since this house was last listed

403 S. 17th St., Philadelphia, PA 19146 [Conchetta Park | OCF Realty | Listing via Zillow]