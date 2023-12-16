Just Listed in the Poconos: Country Club Contemporary in Tobyhanna

Like lake life? Like golf? This house has everything you want, then. But if you want it, you’ll need to act fast.

You may note that this section has showcased Poconos properties located close to all sorts of outdoor activities: hiking, hunting, fishing, swimming, boating, you name it.

This week, we add another one to the list: golfing.

As outdoor activities go, golf seems to me a little out of place in a woodsy, mountainous place like the Poconos. It isn’t all that strenuous — a book on the game once called it “a good walk spoiled” — and it’s played on manicured fairways that put nature at arm’s length. Didn’t you want to go to the Poconos to get up close and personal with nature?

Maybe you didn’t. Maybe your idea of a great Poconos vacation does include golf. In that case, you should find this Tobyhanna country club contemporary house for sale has just what you’re looking for.

It backs up to the fourth fairway of the golf course at the Pocono Farms Country Club. You can also see the community’s Glacier Lake on the other side of the fairway.

The house itself has the airy openness typical of contemporary Poconos houses along with an open main-floor layout that makes entertaining as easy as relaxing with your family.

You enter it via a large front deck. The sliding doors lead to the living room while the front door leads to the kitchen.

Large windows and two skylights fill the living room with natural light and bring the outdoors in. A wood-burning brick fireplace serves as a focal point.

The dining room and kitchen lie under the balcony overlook and upstairs bedrooms.

The drop-leaf table in the dining room, one of Ikea’s best-designed items, can be configured for a small or large group and has six storage drawers.

The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and modern stainless-steel appliances. It also has a breakfast bar peninsula.

Next to the dining room is a screened sunroom with a door leading to the backyard.

You will also find a full bathroom and the laundry on this floor.

All three of this house’s bedrooms surround the loft seating area on the second floor. They also share a common hall bath.

The primary bedroom has a soaring vaulted ceiling with a clerestory window to bring in more natural light. Note the side tables suspended by ropes nailed to the wall.

And while the golf course makes this Tobyhanna country club contemporary house for sale stand out from the crowd, the Pocono Farms Country Club offers more than golf to keep you and yours active and entertained. The club also offers basketball, bocce, pickleball, shuffleboard and tennis courts, boating, kayaking and fishing on Glacier Lake, a community center with a library and play space for the kids, a seasonal garden, an outdoor swimming pool, a beach and a lakeside grill and bar. You can also join seasonal bowling, bocce and dart leagues, and the club organizes outings throughout the year.

After all that, you might just find a round of golf a great way to wind down.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 1,525

SALE PRICE: $289,000

OTHER STUFF: The sale price includes all the furniture contained in the house. If you think you would like to buy it, you need to contact the agent below right away: Even though this house has been listed for only seven days, the seller has received multiple offers and will accept the highest and best offer submitted by midnight Monday, December 18th.

2583 Country Club Drive, Tobyhanna, PA 18466 [Stephanie Troiani | RE/MAX of the Poconos]