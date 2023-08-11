Just Listed in the Poconos: Lakefront Contemporary in Lake Ariel

Does this house really have a “million-dollar view”? If it doesn’t, it’s awfully damn close — and you won’t have to pay a million dollars for it anyway.

By now, most of you following this feature should know that lakefront houses put their best faces towards the lake. Only a handful of lakefront houses I’ve featured look as good from the street as they do from the lake, and this Lake Ariel lakefront contemporary house for sale is not one of the exceptions.

But, as you can see above, it presents a great face to the lake, and it’s designed to make the most of the views from its site.

That site happens to be right at the southern end of Roamingwood Lake in The Hideout. Which means that this is what you see from the topmost of its two decks and terrace:

The agent marketing this house calls it a “million-dollar view.” One can quibble whether it truly qualifies as one, but there’s no question that:

It’s definitely spectacular.

The agent is right when he calls this one of the five best views of the lake.

You’ll feel like a million bucks living here, even when you’re not enjoying one of its three lake views or sitting by its boat dock.

You won’t have to pay a million bucks to get everything this attractive contemporary house offers aside from its decks.

If you love the rustic look of beamed ceilings, you will especially love this house, for aside from its bathrooms, you won’t find a single room in it that doesn’t have one.

Each of the two upper floors of this house has a doorway leading to it from its wraparound deck. The one on the main floor leads to this two-story-high living room topped by a vaulted ceiling and framed in custom woodwork on its stair and balcony railings.

Both the living room and the dining room have sliding doors leading to the deck. The dining room also has a brick fireplace.

Next to the dining room sits a compact but fully loaded kitchen with breakfast bar seating and a brick backsplash.

Across the hall from the kitchen is the bedroom the listing agent identifies as the primary bedroom. If one-floor living is what you want, I’d agree with that description, but from a style standpoint, I’d take issue with it for reasons I will explain shortly.

All of the bathrooms in this Lake Ariel lakefront contemporary house for sale have been recently remodeled. This is the one on the main floor.

The top floor, however, functions more like a primary suite. A loft family room with a fireplace runs from the lake end of the floor almost all the way back to its other end.

This bedroom sits next to the alcove at the other end. Its full wood paneling, full hardwood vaulted ceiling and larger closet make it more fitting as a primary bedroom, even if the current owner appears to use it as a recording studio.

The bathroom at the far end of this floor is the other reason I would nominate the second floor for the location of the primary bedroom.

The ground floor contains three more bedrooms, a bathroom and the laundry room. Two of the bedrooms have sliding glass doors that open onto the ground-floor terrace.

That terrace leads to the backyard, which slopes gently downward towards the lake. At the lakeside you will find a boat dock and seating area.

The wraparound deck on the main floor has room for a grill as well as an uncovered section.

And there’s certainly plenty of room on the upper deck as well.

And since this house sits on Roamingwood Lake, buying it means you will become a member of the Property Owners Association of The Hideout, which owns Roamingwood and six other lakes and ponds. You can go boating (non-powered) and fishing (catch and release recommended but not required except for certain species) on Roamingwood Lake. (Boats with electric motors are allowed on the smaller Brooks Lake.) The community also has a boatload of other amenities, including a clubhouse, golf course, ski hill, lodge, recreational sports complex, outdoor sports courts, beaches, swimming pools, a wood shop, an art studio, a campground, miles of hiking trails and a 250-acre forest.

Put another way: Move here and you may never want to leave home. But then you’d never get to experience all the other sights, activities and experiences the Poconos have to offer.

And you couldn’t buy all of those with a million bucks, but you have access to them whenever you want. Just as you do this million-dollar view.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 5

BATHS: 3

SQUARE FEET: 1,719

SALE PRICE: $799,999

OTHER STUFF: A $1,970 annual homeowners association fee covers maintenance of, access to and use of the community facilities. A $1,850 homeowners association transfer fee is also due at closing.

34 Pocono Court, Lake Ariel, PA 18436 [Philip Eckel | Lewith & Freeman Real Estate, Inc.]