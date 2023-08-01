On the Market: Full-Floor Penthouse at The Ritz-Carlton

If you missed your first chance to score the deal of the century on a deluxe apartment in the sky, there's good news — you now have another.

Updated August 2nd, 1:40 p.m., to reflect the fact that this unit is on the floor above the one we featured in 2021. This condo is being offered for sale for the first time.

The Residences at the Ritz-Carlton stand out from every other luxury condominium tower in the city because they combine all the amenities of a deluxe apartment building with all of the services of a luxury hotel. Want “room service”? You can have meals prepared for you in your residence by the Ritz-Carlton’s chefs. Need your clothes cleaned and pressed? The Ritz-Carlton is at your service. Want to go somewhere in style? A chauffeured Mercedes S-Class is available to take you. Need to travel somewhere a little further away from Philadelphia? The concierge can book you into a Ritz-Carlton wherever you plan to go — and if there isn’t one, the staff can put you up at any Marriott hotel or resort worldwide at preferred rates.

The combination of that luxury blend and the opportunity to live in a condo where you could stare William Penn in the eyes were he facing you led one lucky buyer to snap up this Ritz-Carlton Residences penthouse I wrote about two years ago.

Well, if you’re still kicking yourself for having missed that deal of the century, I have good news for you: The agent who sold that condo (another brokerage handled the sale) has been holding out on you. There’s another penthouse like it on the floor above, and it’s on the market now.

Like that one, this Ritz-Carlton penthouse condo for sale on the Avenue of the Arts is an empty shell right now. What marketers and agents usually do in cases like this is hire a designer or artist to come up with some images showing you what the shell might look like once finished because people have a hard time filling empty spaces with their imaginations.

And thus the images you see here.

The layouts of this 47th-floor Ritz-Carlton penthouse and the earlier one are virtually identical, but there are some differences. Because this unit has a large wraparound terrace on its north and west sides, it has a little less interior space than the one on the 46th floor. Some of the rooms in its core also serve different functions: what had been a screening room in the lower condo is a wine room in this one, while the lower-floor condo’s wine room is a tasting room and bar here.

But, of course, you don’t have to stick to the configuration in the floor plan except to the extent that elevator shafts, emergency exit stairwells, plumbing lines and immovable walls in the core require you to.

For instance, the renderings you see here move this condo’s kitchen out of its core space and angle it so it faces the unit’s southwest corner at what looks like a 60-degree angle. An angled wall also separates the kitchen, breakfast room and adjacent den from the dining and living rooms.

The lighting is more creative in this imagination-starter than in the previous one as well.

In the meantime, they’ve also been working on the amenities on the floors below since that last condo got sold. The residents’ lounge has been refreshed, and a wet bar and grills have been approved for the amenity-floor terraces.

And even those that have remained the same are still swell. The building has a state-of-the-art fitness center, a screening room, a business center, a dog park and much more. Plus you get discounts when you choose to dine at Aqimero or use the Richel d’Ambra spa, both of which are located in the adjoining hotel, and you can put your visiting guests up in a Ritz-Carlton guest suite. (This website lists all the goodies that come with this penthouse.)

Put another way, this full-floor penthouse in a fully loaded luxury condo tower joined at the hip to one of Philadelphia’s, um, ritziest hotels remains customizable to suit your needs. The only limits are the core services, your imagination and your budget.

And actually, you won’t have to worry about your budget, either, for the sale price includes the cost of full customization and build-out.

Now, compare that price to what the other lofty penthouses hereabouts are going for. Last I looked, the owner of the penthouse at 500 Walnut still has it on the market, and as far as I know, they haven’t come down from their $32 million asking price. And while the Laurel penthouse was taken off the market last fall, when it comes back on, I doubt it will run all that much less than $25 million.

Compare those prices to this one and tell me that this Ritz-Carlton penthouse condo for sale isn’t the second deal of the century for an ultra-luxe penthouse. Betcha some New Yorker scoops it up before you do, unless you call the listing agents right away.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 5

BATHS: 6 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 9,515

SALE PRICE: $17,127,000

OTHER STUFF: A $13,274 monthly condo fee covers building and common facility insurance and maintenance along with access to the common facilities and building services. Fees may apply for the use of some services, including those offered by the Ritz-Carlton Hotel.

1414 S. Penn Square, Unit PH2, Philadelphia, PA 19102 [Andrea Desy Edrei and Jennifer Rhee | Societe Select | Serhant]