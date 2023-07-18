Just Listed: Updated Victorian Extended Trinity in Bella Vista

This half of a handsome pair of Victorian trinities features modern style, modern amenities and extra outdoor space.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

Looking for a starter home that’s convenient to just about everywhere you want to go in Center City and South Philly?

Would you also like one with extra breathing room, inside and out?

Then you want this Bella Vista Victorian extended trinity house for sale. Actually, “Victorian” is a bit of a misnomer, for while it clearly dates back to the late 19th century, updates on the inside turned it into an attractive modern residence.

Its two-story rear extension gives it a load of space for a trinity: more than 1,000 square feet. Plus it sits on a larger-than-usual lot, so you get more space outside. And then some, as you will soon learn.

But first, let’s start with the main floor. Here you will find a simple, attractive living room with enough space for a dining table — for four.

And you can set things up for dinner by using the pass-through window between the living room and the kitchen. (Extend the ledge of this opening and you could set up buffet service if more than just you and yours are dining.)

In addition to its cabinets and open shelves, the kitchen has plenty of room to add storage shelves, a baker’s rack, or whatever you would prefer to put gadgets or other kitchen stuff on.

A sliding glass door leads from the kitchen to this unusually large rear patio.

The extension also means extra space on the second floor. Of course, a bedroom takes up about half of the space.

But the hallway from it to the bathroom has an alcove where you could put a bureau or work desk.

And the bathroom has simple, modern fixtures and plenty of storage space.

The top-floor bedroom has plenty of room and could serve multiple functions. It’s big enough for two children to share, which means you won’t have to move when they come along. (You probably wouldn’t want to, anyway, as this Bella Vista Victorian extended trinity house for sale lies in the Meredith School catchment.)

And here’s the something extra: It also comes with its own outdoor space in the form of this roof deck. On top of all this, this house has a basement where you can store stuff. And modern ceiling fans in every room help the climate control system work more efficiently.

Besides being in a great school district, this house is also close to shopping, dining and entertainment on South Street. The Italian Market is also close by, meaning you will have many great options for filling the fridge and pantry in your kitchen on top of the two supermarkets at 10th and South streets.

That makes this starter home one you won’t outgrow quickly. Your wallet will no doubt thank you for buying it.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 1

SQUARE FEET: 1,048

SALE PRICE: $355,000

OTHER STUFF: This house’s sale price has been reduced twice, most recently by $10,000 on July 13th.

606 Kater St., Philadelphia, PA 19147 [Ame Goldman | BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors]