Just Listed: Updated Alley Trinity in Queen Village

Intimately scaled and located on an intimate alley, this recently updated classic trinity has a ton of contemporary style.

Queen Village and next-door Bella Vista, as those who have followed “Trinity Tuesday” over the years should know by now, are both shot through with intimately scaled courtyards, alleys and actual streets lined with trinities.

In fact, those who have followed this feature over the years should recognize the gate on the left in the above photo pair, for we featured a trinity along this alley in September 2021.

Those of you who remember that one, then, will recognize some features found in this Queen Village updated alley trinity house for sale.

We can begin with its basic layout: Like its neighbors, this one’s a classic pure trinity. Unlike the one featured in 2021, however, it also has the classic arrangement: kitchen in the basement, living room on the main floor, bedrooms on the two upper floors.

The living room sets the tone for this house’s overall appearance, combining original elements like its brick fireplace and traditionally framed windows with contemporary lines (for the most part).

The kitchen in the basement incorporates an exposed-brick arch into an overall contemporary design with Shaker cabinetry. That arch gives it a touch of Mediterranean flair.

You might also note that it has a compact refrigerator that sits in a full-sized opening. The full-sized fridge is in the living room. You should be able to figure out why.

The second floor’s space is just about evenly split between a bedroom with built-in shelves next to the stairs and an updated bathroom and laundry.

The large wardrobe in the top-floor bedroom should handle your clothes storage needs. And like its next-door neighbor, this room has a skylight in front. So do the other four units in this row, I suspect.

As this row of trinities lies between 2nd and 3rd streets, Bainbridge and South, you will be close to so many places to go and things to do if you buy this Queen Village updated alley trinity house for sale. South Street is a half-block to your north, and Head House Square a block to your northwest.

A short walk in the opposite direction on South takes you to the bridge over I-95 that leads to Penn’s Landing and the Delaware waterfront. Restaurant-rich Bainbridge Green and boutique-heavy Fabric Row are just a few blocks further away.

Thus not only is this trinity attractive, but it’s also convenient. And the price is right for a first-time homebuyer.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 1

SQUARE FEET: 585

SALE PRICE: $299,000

OTHER STUFF: This house’s sale price was reduced by $6,000 on June 21st.

623-B S. American St., Philadelphia, PA 19147 [David Alvarez | BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors]