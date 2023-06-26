Just Listed Down the Shore: Triple Play in Loveladies

You could buy this property and rent out the contemporary house that’s already there or replace it with the spectacular modern house its owner has already designed. Or if you’re not ready to buy, you can rent it for your summer vacation.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

Looking for a comfortable contemporary house at the quieter Jersey Shore? Frank Bodenchak has the house you’re looking for.

Looking to earn income renting a comfortable contemporary house to vacationers on Long Beach Island? Bodenchak has that, too.

Want to build your own spectacular modern summer house? Bodenchak would be glad to talk to you as well.

Or are you just looking for a nice oceanfront house to rent for your vacation this summer? He can also accommodate you, at least for the time being.

Bodenchak is a New York-based developer-broker operating mainly in the Hamptons; he is associated with Sotheby’s International Realty’s Bridgehampton office but is selling this property himself. He bought the unusually large (2.2-acre, 713-foot-deep) lot on which this Loveladies oceanfront contemporary house for sale sits a while back.

The image on the left, above, shows you what the lot looks like now. The one to its right shows you what it could look like if you go ahead and build the house Bodenchak Design/Build has already received approval for on this lot.

Let’s start with the house that’s there now.

Built 21 years ago, it’s a handsome contemporary house with plenty of room.

The upside-down house has an open main floor combining a living room, dining room and kitchen.

The compact kitchen is up to date, and its two fridges mean you can stock up for a big feast whenever you want.

The main-floor living area opens onto both a large side deck and a deck facing the ocean. A deck down below, where you will find five of this house’s seven bedrooms, has a hot tub.

You’ll also find an ocean-facing deck, another one facing the bay and a nicely outfitted bathroom in the primary bedroom suite on this floor.

The top-floor den offers an even better view of the ocean from its balcony, and if that’s not good enough, that balcony has an elevated viewing platform.

And the lower floor also has a rec room and a game room.

If all you want is a place to vacation for a week or two this summer, Bodenchak offers this one for rates ranging from $15,000 to $27,000 a week from July 22nd to September 9th.

If you’d rather be the landlord, you can buy this house from him instead. In a typical summer, it brings in $450,000 in rental income.

But maybe, just maybe, you’re looking for a place of your own outright. And maybe, just maybe, you’d like it to be a little bigger and a little more tricked-out than this Loveladies oceanfront contemporary house for sale.

Then take a look at what you could build on this lot once you buy it.

Bodenchak Design/Build has already received approvals from Long Beach Township for the construction of the three-story-high, ultra-modern house you see above.

With even more interior space (11,000 square feet), even more decks (including a full-floor roof deck), even bigger windows and even more amenities, this house comes dressed to impress, starting with its soccer-field-sized (300-foot-plus) front yard that you could landscape as you want.

It also welcomes in the morning and evening sun. Its foyer faces the bay across its 300-foot-plus front yard. Glass stair and balcony railings serve to increase its open feel.

The main floor sits one floor above the foyer. The floor consists of a living room and a dining-kitchen combo flanked by a huge wraparound deck.

The living room has an open fireplace as a dramatic central element.

The kitchen offers more storage and workspace than the current one, and it will also have two refrigerators.

Between the bar seating at its island, the seating in the adjoining dining room, and the outdoor dining space on the deck, you can accommodate even the biggest dinner parties.

In addition to a swimming pool, the main-floor deck also has an outdoor kitchen and hot tub.

On the floor below, you will find bedrooms, a den and this home gym with a side deck next to it.

And on the floor above, you will find a family room and several bedrooms, including the primary suite.

Like the one in the current residence, the future one’s primary suite has a bedroom with a fabulous view of the ocean and a sitting room facing the bay. Here you don’t have to choose between taking in the sunrise or watching the sunset over the bay.

And, of course, there would be nothing stopping you from renting this spectacular modern house to vacationers when you’re not using it. I think it safe to say you would take in well more than $450,000 a year doing so.

So: No matter what you’re looking for — a place you can rent for your vacation, a place you can rent to others, or your own fabulous private vacation retreat — you can find it at this Loveladies oceanfront contemporary house for sale or its successor.

THE FINE PRINT

(Figures are for the house currently standing on the site.)

BEDS: 7

BATHS: 5

SQUARE FEET: 4,600

SALE PRICE: $9,990,000

7 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach, NJ 08008 [Ralph Harvey | ListWithFreedom.com via Zillow]