On the Market: Updated Expanded Trinity in Society Hill

Hiding in plain sight on an off-the-beaten-path block, this recently updated trinity offers simple modern style.

Let’s state the obvious up front: This Society Hill expanded trinity house for sale is not much to look at on the outside. And part of the reason has nothing to do with the house itself. Sure, the utility wires dangling from its front wall don’t help, but it will probably look much better once that house under construction next to it is completed.

So I’m not going to judge this book by its cover, and that’s a good thing, for it’s actually quite nice on the inside.

A recent update turned this trinity into an attractive residence with clean, modern lines. You walk through its front door right into the kitchen. The makeover gave it an attractive tile backsplash, up-to-date appliances and plenty of cabinet and counter space. A seating area in the rear ell has room for a small dining table. The house’s original crown moldings and trim survive intact on this floor.

The second floor has a bedroom, a bathroom and a decent-sized closet.

The bathroom has a blue tile accent wall behind the toilet and vanity and a powder-blue subway-tile surround for its tub and shower. Note also the dispensers for shampoo and body wash in the tub/shower enclosure.

The top-floor bedroom has been outfitted to serve as the living room. By the way, have you been paying attention to the floors in the photos? They don’t look like they’re original, but they are real hardwood, and they sparkle.

All of this comes in a Society Hill expanded trinity house for sale that’s convenient to so many places. Starr Garden park and playground is a half-block north on Lombard Street. South Street, a half-block to the south, is lined with eateries, drinkeries and unique shops, and you’ll find a Whole Foods and an Acme supermarket four blocks west at 10th Street. Head House Square is four blocks east, Bainbridge Green four blocks southeast, and the Delaware River Waterfront a little more than six blocks away via the South Street pedestrian bridge. You’ll also find SEPTA bus routes plying Lombard, South, 7th, 8th and 9th streets.

But wait! There’s more! You can buy this trinity with much of the furniture you see in these pictures included. The seller is willing to leave the TV, TV stand, nightstands, dressers, beds and mattresses behind for you, making this an almost turn-key move. Pity the seller isn’t throwing in that nice living-room sectional as well, for then, you’d have it made.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 1

SQUARE FEET: 890

SALE PRICE: $319,000

OTHER STUFF: The house also contains a washer and dryer.

612 Rodman St., Philadelphia, PA 19147 [Michael Hong | Coldwell Banker Realty]