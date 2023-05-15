On the Market at the Shore: Bayside Contemporary Traditional Outside Longport

This bright, spacious mansion comes loaded with three kitchens, two fireplaces, a deck, a patio, a pool, a hot tub, a boat slip and its own beach.

Are you the kind of person who wants to have it all when you go down the Shore?

Then this Longport contemporary traditional house for sale is what you want.

With eight bedrooms, seven full and two half baths, and loads of amenities, it gives you, your family and your guests everything they need for a great Shore vacation.

Including a beach right on the property.

This expansive contemporary home sits right at the foot of the bridge connecting Longport to this island in Egg Harbor Township. It’s located at the northern tip of the Seaview Harbor subdivision.

Even though it’s clearly contemporary in style on the outside, its interior combines elements of contemporary and classical decor.

But it does so in a clearly contemporary fashion. Walk through the front door and this is what you see: A totally open main floor.

Not even the foyer is separate from the rest of this soaring, two-story-high space. Only the raised dining room is set off by a low wall topped with columns and arches.

The living room has a coffered ceiling, a two-story-high fireplace and a wet bar, one of three this house contains.

French doors flanking the fireplace lead to the rear patio and pool.

The dining room has a tray ceiling, a traditional chandelier, large windows looking out on that patio and an archway connecting it to the first of this house’s two and a half kitchens.

The kitchen in turn connects the dining room with the breakfast area and rec room. It’s equipped to handle a large gathering, with a separate full-sized Sub-Zero fridge and full-sized Sub-Zero freezer, two sinks, two DishDrawer dishwashers, two cooktops, two ovens and a warming drawer, not to mention two islands and plenty of tile-topped counter and cabinet space. (It only has one microwave, but that’s probably enough.)

The breakfast area and rec room on the other side of the kitchen have a wet bar and another full-height stone fireplace.

The primary suite is located in a one-story wing on the other side of the main floor.

Its bedroom has the third wet bar and sliding doors leading to the patio.

It also has a sumptuous, full-tile primary bathroom with an equally sumptuous shower. The wing with the primary bedroom suite also has two more en-suite bedrooms and a laundry room.

The other four bedrooms are found on the second floor. The elevator from the first floor opens onto a family room overlooking the rec room below. This room has its own kitchen at the back.

Sliding doors lead from this room to a balcony over the patio.

And there’s also a kitchenette in one of those second-floor rooms.

Part of the 2.63-acre lot this house sits on is fenced in. The pool and hot tub are in this fenced-in area, next to the covered patio.

Ringing the fenced-in area is a yard with a boat dock and a private beach with views of both Longport on Absecon Island and the ocean in the distance across Great Egg Harbor Inlet.

And between the three-car garage, the carport and the driveway, you can park 19 cars on this lot, which should be more than enough to accommodate your family, your vacationing friends and your dinner guests.

So there’s really no reason that you need to leave this compound once you arrive, except to stock your larders and liquor cabinets. But I imagine you won’t want to dine in every night. Fortunately, there are a number of good eateries in Margate to the north, and even more, including several bayside ones, in Somers Point to the south. And Ocean City is also nearby if the kids want to have fun on the boardwalk.

Otherwise, this bayside Longport contemporary traditional house for sale is a resort vacation unto itself.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 8

BATHS: 7 full, 2 half

SQUARE FEET: 9,832

SALE PRICE: $7,500,000

OTHER STUFF: Looking to build, or looking for investment property? The seller already has obtained preliminary approval for plans to subdivide this property into a second buildable lot; the plans are included with the property. This property was first listed for sale in March 2022; that listing was removed shortly after Labor Day. It was then relisted at the end of November with a price reduction of $1 million.

20 Seaview Dr., Longport, NJ 08403 [Michael Tallent | BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors]