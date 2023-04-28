News

Just Listed: Riverside Contemporary in Eagleville

Why spend two-and-a-half hours heading to a vacation home in the Poconos when you can have one with everything you want just upriver from Norristown?

house for sale eagleville riverside contemporary exterior rear

Forget “Proud Mary” — you’ll be rollin’ on the river if you make this year-round resort your home. You’ll find it on the banks of the Schuylkill at 68 W. Indian Lane, Eagleville, PA 19403 / Photos: August Haeuser via Coldwell Banker Realty

Friday has become the day of the week when I feature properties that would make great vacation getaways.

And for the work-from-home crowd, they might make great year-round homes now. Imagine getting up to the sounds of nature in another world, either an hour (at the Jersey Shore) or two and a half hours (in the Poconos) from Center City Philadelphia.

This week, you can imagine the same thing, minus the hour-plus drive. That’s because this Eagleville riverside contemporary house for sale has everything you want in a vacation home, including those sounds of nature. (Okay, it also has the sound of an occasional train trundling up the tracks on the opposite riverbank, but that’s a minor distraction in the grand scheme of things.)

house for sale eagleville riverside contemporary entrance

Front yard and exterior, view from Indian Lane

The property data sheet threw me for a loop because it says this house was built in 1956. I guess they were building contemporary houses then, but I associate that house style more with the two decades that followed. And in any case, the current owners of this house have done a bang-up job of keeping it contemporary while bringing it into our time.

house for sale eagleville riverside contemporary exterior front

Exterior front

The owners clearly love this house. I highly recommend that you read the love letter about it they wrote to its next owner on the listing. It does a much better job than I possibly could describing the ways you will enjoy vacationing year-round in this very stylish house right on the Schuylkill.

In the meantime, I’m going to do my best at trying to match their descriptions of the things they have done to keep this house fresh, attractive and easy for you to maintain.

house for sale eagleville riverside contemporary dining room

Dining room

For starters in that last department, they installed vinyl plank flooring in the main living spaces, which means that you can leave the Solar Innovation folding doors and windows they installed next to the dining room and kitchen open when the weather’s nice and not have to worry about the floorboards warping.

house for sale eagleville riverside contemporary dining room and kitchen

Dining room and kitchen

And you will want to do that because then you have a single indoor-outdoor experience that you and your guests can enjoy.

house for sale eagleville riverside contemporary kitchen

Kitchen

You will also enjoy preparing repasts for all in the recently remodeled kitchen, which was so beautifully done, it got featured on Houzz. And not only does it have bar seating so your guests can enjoy the show, it also has all the latest appliances you need.

house for sale eagleville riverside contemporary living room

Living room

Inland from the light-filled kitchen and dining room is a living room that retains its classic Fifties style. The owners did, however, install a curved metal staircase in a turret next to the main living area that gives the main floor some extra pizzazz.

The house is also designed so you can live on one floor if you so choose. As you will see shortly, that means you will pass on a gorgeous primary bedroom suite, but some people prefer the convenience of not having to go downstairs to raid the fridge at night.

home office/den

Home office/den

On the inland side of the living room you will find a full bath and two attached rooms that function together as a primary suite of sorts. One of them functions as a home office; it could also serve as a den.

main-floor bedroom

Main-floor bedroom

main-floor front balcony

Main-floor front balcony

The other is a bedroom with sliding doors that lead to a landward-facing balcony, one of many this deckalicious house sports. (In fact, this house is so decked out, every bedroom in it has access to a balcony or deck.)

loft

Loft

At the top of those curved metal stairs is a loft den with a balcony overlooking the dining room.

Behind the loft and stairs are two bedrooms with vaulted ceilings that share both a hall bath and a balcony.

primary bedroom

Primary bedroom

The primary bedroom suite faces the river.

primary bedroom balcony

Primary bedroom balcony

The bedroom itself has a cathedral ceiling and a private balcony. Like the current owners, you will no doubt want to start your day here serenaded by birds as you watch the scullers pass by on the river.

primary bathroom

Primary bathroom

Its sunken bathroom is secluded yet open to the bedroom.

primary bathroom

Primary bathroom

It has a distinctive layout that contains two separate vanities, a soaking tub and large stall shower between them, and a toilet closet on the other side of the divider next to the tub.

rear deck

Rear deck

The main floor deck definitely channels the beach with its cabana and deckside bar, the latter formed by opening that kitchen window. It also has a fire pit and plenty of room for a grill.

riverside patio and boat dock

Riverside patio and boat dock

Stairs lead down from the rear deck to a riverside patio and boat dock. (And you won’t get lost coming back when you go out boating, for the house number is painted onto the patio retaining wall.)

All of the house’s climate-control systems have been updated recently. And it has a propane-powered backup generator for when the lights go out.

aerial view of neighborhood

Aerial view of neighborhood; house is sixth from right

Living in this Eagleville riverside contemporary house for sale, you will feel like you’ve gotten away to a vacation paradise only you and your handful of neighbors know about. Yet this retreat is just minutes from King of Prussia, Valley Forge and Valley Forge Park, SEPTA Regional Rail in Norristown, and more.

So if you’re looking for a convenient place to spend your vacations, you really need not look any further. Especially when you consider that living here will feel like a year-round vacation.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 4

BATHS: 3

SQUARE FEET: 2,975

SALE PRICE: $799,000

68 W. Indian Lane, Eagleville, PA 19403 [Diane Geosits | Coldwell Banker Realty]

