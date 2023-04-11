Coming This Weekend: Updated Extended Trinity in Rittenhouse Square

Located on oh-so-cute Addison Street, this oh-so-cute extended trinity got a recent refresh that upped its amenities and charm.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

Way back in 2014 — prehistoric time at internet speed — writer Ellie Krupnick gave HuffPost readers “31 Reasons Why Philadelphia Is The Most Underrated City in America.”*

One of them: “Addison Street is arguably the prettiest street in the entire Northeast.”

The narrow lane near the southern edge of the Rittenhouse Square neighborhood has blocks where the trees come to life at night thanks to strings of lights that wrap them. It also has scores of cute little houses like this Rittenhouse Square updated extended trinity house for sale.

A well-maintained, nicely outfitted trinity is a thing of charm. This is a well-maintained, nicely outfitted trinity whose charm and utility both got a boost thanks to recent updates.

Fresh paint made its rooms even brighter, for starters. The main floor has a roomy (for a trinity) living-dining room with a kitchen ell tacked onto its rear.

The living room lacks a fireplace — unusual for a trinity built in the 19th century; perhaps it got removed in an earlier rebuild? — but it does have built-in bookshelves, another 19th-century-trinity staple.

The kitchen got upgraded with the latest stainless-steel appliances. Its butcher-block counters mean you will have ample space for chopping vegetables and anything else you need to perform knife work on.

The second-floor bedroom has ample closet and storage space. And it, too, has built-in bookshelves wedged in between the closet and storage cabinets.

Next to it is an updated bathroom.

The top-floor bedroom has room enough to accommodate a king-size bed, a work area and even an exercise bike. It also has a built-in bookshelf. So if you love collecting books, this Rittenhouse Square updated extended trinity house for sale has you covered.

A patio in the back wraps around the kitchen ell and offers an attractive place to relax and soak up the sun.

This attractive trinity on an attractive street is also attractively located. The Avenue of the Arts, the South Street West restaurant row, the Walnut Street boutiques and the square itself are all within easy walking distance. You can also head over to the Schuylkill River Trail for exercise and recreation. And SEPTA’s Route 40 bus and the Broad Street Line at Lombard-South station give you access to anywhere else in the city.

Now, how cute is that?

*Philadelphia is still underrated, and nobody underrates it more than the locals. But it’s not as underrated as it used to be, and New Yorkers especially have figured out how much it offers at a much more reasonable cost. If this trinity strikes you as a great value, be sure to put in an offer as soon as the listing goes live at the end of this week — don’t let some Brooklynite snatch it out from under you.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 1

SQUARE FEET: 828

SALE PRICE: $435,000

OTHER STUFF: The unfinished basement contains the laundry and offers storage space.

1639 Addison St., Philadelphia, PA 19146 [Jacki Silva | TheCollective.RealEstate | Keller Williams Real Estate – Blue Bell]