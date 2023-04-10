Just Listed at the Shore: Renovated Traditional Contemporary in Margate

Elements of the Shingle, contemporary and French classical styles play very nice with one another in this equally nice and nicely outfitted house.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

I wasn’t sure what box I should put this recently renovated Margate house for sale into, architecturally speaking. That’s because it doesn’t fit neatly into just one.

Its lines and its large single-pane windows are more in keeping with contemporary design than the traditional Shore vernacular, but its cedar-shake-style siding is pure classic Shore, as are the railings on its front porch and balcony.

And on the inside, it boasts a modern open-plan main floor, but the details come out of 19th-century Europe.

Well, at least most of the details. The gas fireplace in the living room is nothing if not modern, and the same goes for its wood surround.

The den off the living room has clean, unadorned lines as well. Its ceiling fan, however, has a hint of the tropical colonies about it. This room could serve as an additional bedroom if needed.

The kitchen, however, is another story, as it has a style that recalls nothing so much as French tradition. This very elegant space boasts the latest top-of-the line appliances, however.

And it has a huge granite-topped island with bar seating graced by chandeliers that give classical design a modern twist.

The dining room next to the kitchen comes right out of the classic Shore design catalog, right down to the large sliding doors leading out to the rear deck.

That deck, by the way, has lots of room to entertain guests. Yet it also has room for a storage shed and outdoor shower. And it’s completely fenced in for privacy.

The upper two floors contain a total of four bedrooms, two on each floor. The current owners chose to outfit the primary bedroom on the second floor with traditional furniture, but you could play off the Art Deco ceiling fan and jazz things up a bit.

Next to the bedroom is a private balcony with a retractable awning.

The primary bathroom’s weathered vanity cabinets and floor add a touch of rustic charm to what is otherwise a simply elegant space. The other second-floor bedroom has an en-suite bath and the two on the third floor share a hall bath. The main floor has a powder room for your guests.

This lovely style mashup is located midway between the ocean and the bay near the center of Margate. That means that most everything this popular Shore community has to offer, from the beach to the bay to the shops to the restaurants to Lucy the elephant, is not too far from here.

And given that this renovated Margate house for sale is now as good as new, this mix of past and present is a very good buy for the Shore.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 5

BATHS: 3 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: Not available

SALE PRICE: $1,725,000

16 N. Haverford Ave., Margate, NJ 08402 [Mark Arbeit and Sean Tannehill | Mark Arbeit & Co. | RE/MAX Platinum Properties]