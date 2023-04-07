Just Listed in the Poconos: Retreat Barn in Honesdale

This barn-like house on a 72-acre lot currently serves as a huge yoga studio. You could adapt it to host many other activities.

Are you a yoga lover? Would you like to offer your instructor and classmates a place they can get away to and still keep in practice?

Then you will definitely want to give this Honesdale retreat house for sale a look or two or three.

Built in 1991, this modern barn sits at the heart of a 72-acre lot 10 minutes outside Honesdale, the suddenly cool Wayne County seat.

Its current owner has outfitted it as a huge yoga studio and offers it to groups who desire rustic yoga retreats. The main floor is ideally suited for the purpose: The foyer opens directly onto this huge open space with an 18-foot-high ceiling and nearly 1,750 square feet of space.

That’s enough room for scores of yoga devotees to work out.

A few of them at a time could relax in the sauna opposite the entrance.

And you could offer the instructor their own apartment for the duration of the stay.

Located just beyond the stairs leading to the living quarters, it has a bedroom that sleeps three, a utility room with an ice machine, a full bath and an eat-in kitchen with picnic-table seating.

And there’s still more on the main floor. Beyond the yoga studio — or fitness center, or function hall, or whatever you want to make of it — is a workshop and garage where you can craft items and store vehicles. You might want to consider buying farm equipment so you can put some of those 72 acres to work.

The main living quarters are upstairs. The stairs themselves lie between the living and dining areas of the open-plan main space.

The living area boasts a fireplace, a balcony overlooking the entrance drive and a game area set up for a pool table.

You reach it by turning right at the top of the stairs. Turn left and you land in the dining room.

The dining room in turn is one with a very nicely outfitted kitchen. From the looks of it, it has a Wolf cooktop and double oven and a Sub-Zero fridge. The double oven and a wine fridge sit on the wall opposite the rest of the kitchen, which has an island with bar seating. The kitchen also has a warming drawer where you can keep cooked dishes until you’re ready to serve them. There’s room for a second dining table next to the walk-in pantry at the far end of the kitchen.

A corridor leads from the kitchen to the other six bedrooms and laundry room. Visiting guests can use either the hall bath at the kitchen end of the corridor or the shower located in the laundry room. These baths also serve three of the six upper-floor bedrooms.

Two of them, including this one at the back, have an internal hallway with two bathrooms connecting them.

That bedroom shares the rear balcony with the spacious primary bedroom-sitting room suite.

The primary suite has a large bathroom as well.

The 72-acre lot also includes a spring-fed pond where you and your guests (or visiting groups) can fish, swim and commune with nature. A gazebo next to the front door can serve as an outdoor kitchen with a little work.

And, as previously noted, everyone can head into nearby Honesdale to shop, dine and drink when they feel like going off the property.

Because it has so much space indoors and out, this Honesdale retreat house for sale is perfect for anyone who wants to play innkeeper for a large group. You can put 16 people up in its bedrooms as currently configured.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 7

BATHS: 4 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 8,528

SALE PRICE: $1,150,000

46 Van St., Honesdale, PA 18431 [Pat and Tim Meagher | RE/MAX Wayne]