Just Listed: Renovated Extended Trinity in Northern Liberties

This big little trinity recently got a refresh that exposed more than the brick behind the plaster on its walls.

I have a general rule governing the properties I choose to feature on this site: No photos of empty rooms.

I maintain this rule because it seems that the hardest thing for someone looking at a house or apartment to do is fill the empty space with their imagination. That’s also the reason the home-staging industry exists.

But there are occasions — very rare ones — when I make exceptions to this rule. This Northern Liberties extended trinity house for sale is one of them.

As with those other rare cases, the rooms in this house have enough character and visual interest to carry the photo even without furniture.

The main reason why: Whoever renovated this trinity not too long ago took its bones and exposed them in a very creative way.

Take the exposed brick in the living room, for instance. Partially exposing it around the pass-through window separating it from the kitchen gives this house a bit of loft-chic sophistication.

And speaking of sophistication, how about the kitchen? Again, it gets a bit of historic charm from the exposed and partly exposed brick walls, but its mix of modern appliances and modern Shaker cabinetry make it exceptionally attractive. And the counter space, storage space and fold-down dining table below the pass-through window make it exceptionally functional as well.

Behind the kitchen is this attractive patio, one of two outdoor spaces that come with this trinity.

You will find built-in shelves in every one of this trinity’s rooms save the kitchen. The second-floor bedroom also has a fireplace of its own.

The full bathroom, also on the second floor, has loads of shelves and cabinets for your linens and toiletries.

And the primary bedroom on the top floor has its own toilet along with the bookshelves and vaulted ceiling.

It also has a private rear deck, giving you an outdoor option for starting and ending your day.

And when you feel like getting out of the house, there’s plenty to entice you: Liberty Lands Park, the Piazza, N. 3rd, the eateries lining North Second Street, Silk City, and Yards Brewing Company, among other places, are all within walking distance from here.

Now all you need to do is buy this Northern Liberties extended trinity house for sale and fill it with your imagination, er, furniture.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 1 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 900

SALE PRICE: $345,000

OTHER STUFF: This house’s sale price was reduced by $10,000 on March 31st.

357 Reno St., Philadelphia, PA 19123 [Yadi Toledo | JG Real Estate]