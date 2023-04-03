Just Listed at the Shore: Bayside Neotraditional in Ocean City

The classic Jersey Shore vernacular meets the modern open plan in this spacious, attractive house in a marina community.

Mark Asher, founder of the architecture firm now known as Asher Slaunwhite + Partners, may have earned fame as the architect who brought the traditional Jersey Shore vernacular style back from the undead and into modern times, but in the years since then — and maybe even as he was spearheading the revival — he had company.

For example, take this recently built Ocean City bayside neotraditional house for sale.

Looks like it’s been around for some time, doesn’t it? Yet this handsome house in OCNJ’s Riviera section only goes back to 2007.

You wouldn’t be able to tell from its outside, but you and your guests will recognize it as a modern house the moment you step into its foyer.

Not because the decor is modern: The foyer looks like one would expect the foyer of a house built in the first few decades of the 20th century to look, full of classic details like wainscoting and leaded glass.

But that foyer is part of a totally open main-floor living/dining room combo.

The living room, as one might expect, focuses on its gas fireplace, while the dining room is marked by a simple yet elegant traditional chandelier hanging over its table.

The kitchen and breakfast room, however, are kept separate from the main living area. The breakfast room also has a gas fireplace.

And the kitchen features traditional cabinetry, a granite-topped island with bar seating and up-to-date appliances that include an instant hot water tap. In a departure from modern tradition, however, the fridge and ovens are all black. There’s also a walk-in pantry off the kitchen.

Four of the five bedrooms and bonus room on the upper two floors have vaulted ceilings, and three of them have en-suite bathrooms. The primary bedroom on the second floor has its own private balcony.

Its bathroom features dual vanities, a separate toilet closet and a huge full-tile walk-in shower.

A deck off the kitchen has room for a grill.

It also offers access to the even bigger backyard, which has a brand-new in-ground pool.

That may seem redundant given all the water that surrounds Ocean City, but sometimes you do want a private place to plunge, and this one has it. If you like boating, however, the Riviera section is laced with lagoons. You should be able to find a slip to rent on one of them. And it’s a short walk across town to the beach and ocean.

Family-friendly Ocean City has all the things a classic Shore town should have, and for the things it doesn’t have — beer, wine and spirits — you can always stock up at the liquor store at the mainland end of the Ninth Street causeway or BYO when dining out.

So if you’re one of those people who love Jersey Shore tradition but also enjoy modern living, this Ocean City bayside neotraditional house for sale has your name on it.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 5

BATHS: 5 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: Not available

SALE PRICE: $1,849,000, a bargain by Jersey Shore standards

OTHER STUFF: A rear service alley provides access to the detached one-car garage in the backyard.

22 Spruce Road, Ocean City, NJ 08226 [Kevin DeCosta | BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors]