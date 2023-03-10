News

On the Market: Postmodern Colonial in Chadds Ford

No, this isn't a style mashup — it holds true to traditional Colonial style. But it offers a very distinctive angle on that tradition. Several angles, in fact.

house for sale chadds ford postmodern colonial exterior front

Behind this syncopated facade at 116 Ashford Dr., Chadds Ford, PA 19317 is an elegant center-hall Colonial. The difference is, it’s not laid out like one — it offers interesting angles (45- and 60-degree ones, primarily) on the traditional form. / Photographs by Colin Burkhardt, CdB Photography, via Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty

I must confess that I do a double take whenever I hear talk of a Colonial in Chadds Ford. The community at the heart of Andrew Wyeth country has long struck me as a place where one finds mainly contemporary and modern houses that are designed to blend in with and take advantage of the woodsy Brandywine River watershed.

And yet they exist. But — as this Chadds Ford postmodern Colonial house for sale indicates — they, too, march to the beat of their own drummer.

Why “postmodern”? It’s certainly not because it speaks a non-traditional design language.  As these photos should make clear, this quarter-century-old home in the Ashford subdivision hews to the traditions of Colonial design.

Where it goes off the rails is in how it arranges the various elements. That much should be clear just by looking at its front elevation, above. Where’s the center hall?

house for sale chadds ford postmodern colonial foyer and dining room

Foyer and dining room

There isn’t one, that’s where. Enter the house and the first thing you encounter is a foyer where the main staircase sits at a 45-degree angle to the rooms around it.

house for sale chadds ford postmodern colonial dining room

Dining room

Flanking it are two open combined spaces that would be separate in a traditional Colonial.

house for sale chadds ford postmodern colonial music room

Music room

The one to the left of the foyer combines a music room and the formal dining room. This has the potential to make your dinner parties more interesting by offering your guests live music.

house for sale chadds ford postmodern colonial living room

Living room

house for sale chadds ford postmodern colonial living room

Living room

The one to the right contains an extra-large living room with a marble fireplace and built-in bookshelves, both in keeping with tradition.

florida room

Florida room

A Florida room lies just off the living room, facing the backyard.

kitchen

Kitchen

The foyer also leads to the kitchen, which lies in between the staircase and the Florida room.

kitchen

Kitchen

You could make a breakfast room out of the latter, but since the kitchen has bar seating at its island, do you really need to?

primary bedroom

Primary bedroom

The upper two floors contain all five bedrooms. Most have angled ceilings since they lie beneath this house’s multiple gables. The primary bedroom has a high vaulted ceiling, a bay window and a walk-in closet.

primary bathroom

Primary bathroom

Its bathroom features plenty of marble tile on its floor, its wainscoting and its shower stall along with double vanities and a clawfoot soaking tub. One of the bedrooms currently serves as a home office, and there’s an au pair/in-law/guest suite on the top floor.

basement media room

Basement media room

Underneath all this is a finished basement built for entertaining.

basement game table and bar

Basement game room and bar

The open space stretches from a tile-floored media room on one end to a game room and wet bar with two wine fridges on the other.

basement rec room

Basement rec room

In between these two spaces is a fireplace, and you will also find a gym in the basement.

backyard fire pit and pool

Backyard fire pit and pool

And you will find a pool and a fire pit in the backyard off the Florida room. The backyard also has a built-in irrigation system. Also, most of the systems of this house and its roof have been recently upgraded.

The Ashford subdivision where you will find this Chadds Ford postmodern Colonial house for sale also sits between two well-known Brandywine country attractions — Longwood Gardens to the northwest and the Mendenhall Inn to the south. Also a short distance to the west is Kennett Square, the mushroom capital of the world and home to several great restaurants. And the Brandywine Conservancy and Museum of Art, home to many Wyeth works, is just a little further away to the east.

All that makes this house a convenient and attractive option for those who appreciate tradition yet want a bit of originality to go along with it. Brandywine country offers a good bit of that.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 5

BATHS: 3 full, 2 half

SQUARE FEET: 4,392

SALE PRICE: $910,000

116 Ashford Dr., Chadds Ford, PA 19317 [Michael Kelczewski | Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty]

