On the Market: Postmodern Colonial in Chadds Ford

No, this isn't a style mashup — it holds true to traditional Colonial style. But it offers a very distinctive angle on that tradition. Several angles, in fact.

I must confess that I do a double take whenever I hear talk of a Colonial in Chadds Ford. The community at the heart of Andrew Wyeth country has long struck me as a place where one finds mainly contemporary and modern houses that are designed to blend in with and take advantage of the woodsy Brandywine River watershed.

And yet they exist. But — as this Chadds Ford postmodern Colonial house for sale indicates — they, too, march to the beat of their own drummer.

Why “postmodern”? It’s certainly not because it speaks a non-traditional design language. As these photos should make clear, this quarter-century-old home in the Ashford subdivision hews to the traditions of Colonial design.

Where it goes off the rails is in how it arranges the various elements. That much should be clear just by looking at its front elevation, above. Where’s the center hall?

There isn’t one, that’s where. Enter the house and the first thing you encounter is a foyer where the main staircase sits at a 45-degree angle to the rooms around it.

Flanking it are two open combined spaces that would be separate in a traditional Colonial.

The one to the left of the foyer combines a music room and the formal dining room. This has the potential to make your dinner parties more interesting by offering your guests live music.

The one to the right contains an extra-large living room with a marble fireplace and built-in bookshelves, both in keeping with tradition.

A Florida room lies just off the living room, facing the backyard.

The foyer also leads to the kitchen, which lies in between the staircase and the Florida room.

You could make a breakfast room out of the latter, but since the kitchen has bar seating at its island, do you really need to?

The upper two floors contain all five bedrooms. Most have angled ceilings since they lie beneath this house’s multiple gables. The primary bedroom has a high vaulted ceiling, a bay window and a walk-in closet.

Its bathroom features plenty of marble tile on its floor, its wainscoting and its shower stall along with double vanities and a clawfoot soaking tub. One of the bedrooms currently serves as a home office, and there’s an au pair/in-law/guest suite on the top floor.

Underneath all this is a finished basement built for entertaining.

The open space stretches from a tile-floored media room on one end to a game room and wet bar with two wine fridges on the other.

In between these two spaces is a fireplace, and you will also find a gym in the basement.

And you will find a pool and a fire pit in the backyard off the Florida room. The backyard also has a built-in irrigation system. Also, most of the systems of this house and its roof have been recently upgraded.

The Ashford subdivision where you will find this Chadds Ford postmodern Colonial house for sale also sits between two well-known Brandywine country attractions — Longwood Gardens to the northwest and the Mendenhall Inn to the south. Also a short distance to the west is Kennett Square, the mushroom capital of the world and home to several great restaurants. And the Brandywine Conservancy and Museum of Art, home to many Wyeth works, is just a little further away to the east.

All that makes this house a convenient and attractive option for those who appreciate tradition yet want a bit of originality to go along with it. Brandywine country offers a good bit of that.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 5

BATHS: 3 full, 2 half

SQUARE FEET: 4,392

SALE PRICE: $910,000

116 Ashford Dr., Chadds Ford, PA 19317 [Michael Kelczewski | Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty]