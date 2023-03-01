Just Listed: Trinity-esque Condo in Wash West

This recently redone unit in an amenity-rich condo meets the technical specs for a trinity but otherwise departs from the form.

Technically speaking, the only thing required for a residence to be classed as a trinity is that it have three rooms on three floors — one per floor, and bathrooms don’t count.

This Wash West trinity condo for sale meets the technical requirements, then. But otherwise, it looks nothing like a trinity at all.

For starters, it’s not a standalone house, but rather a unit in the Strickland Row condominium on Spruce Street. This condo complex consists of a series of interconnected townhouses, some of which have their own entrances. The one at 1016 Spruce is one of them; it has an entrance right next to the main entrance to the community (on the left above).

That front door opens onto a long corridor. This unit is located at the back of that corridor.

The unit’s door opens onto the main living area you see here. As it was carved out of a 19th-century townhouse, the main floor has a high ceiling and all the traditional trimmings, including a fireplace with a carved wood mantel and an ornate crown molding.

The ceiling is so high, in fact, that the owner was able to insert the upper floor of the trinity into this space. That upper floor consists of a loft kitchen upgraded with all-new appliances in 2019.

You get an eagle-eye view of the main floor while sitting at its breakfast bar. A powder room and staircase lie beneath the loft.

The stairs lead down to the basement, which contains the bedroom. There’s room for a work desk in the hallway.

The bedroom has windows that let natural light in from the courtyard and decent closet space.

And the full bathroom tucked under the stairs has a dual vanity, a vibrant blue tile floor and a subway-tile-lined tub and shower.

Since this Wash West trinity condo for sale is located at the back of its building, its windows face Strickland Row’s very nice interior courtyard.

The courtyard has table seating, room for grills and a pool. (This unit’s living room windows are just to the left of the stair tower in this photo. The main entrance opens into a vestibule that leads directly to the opening to the right of the stair tower that also offers access to some of the other units in the complex.)

And if these amenities aren’t enough, the complex also has a roof deck with a great view of the city skyline.

And if even that’s not enough, well, Wash West is a pretty snazzy amenity to boot. Right outside the door to your building you will find a panoply of shopping and dining options within walking distance. Also within walking distance are the Kimmel Cultural Campus, Thomas Jefferson University, the Gayborhood and Washington Square itself. The Reading Terminal and Italian markets are just a little further away but still walkable; on your way to the latter you will pass by the two supermarkets at 10th and South streets.

All this means that here, you get much more than a trinity. And because of its configuration, you get something more than a trinity in your own unit.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 1

BATHS: 1 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 1,320

SALE PRICE: $315,000

OTHER STUFF: The kitchen appliances come with a lifetime warranty. The unit does not have its own laundry facilities, but the complex has a shared laundry in one of its buildings. A $1,080 monthly condo fee covers building and common facilities maintenance, snow removal and all utilities, including gas for cooking and the first $100 of your electric bills for the heat and air conditioning.

1016 Spruce St., Unit 1R, Philadelphia, PA 19107 [Liz Garcia-Rada | BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors]