On the Market: Renewed Organic Farm and Farmhouse in Ottsville

“Serenity Farm” has been around since the 19th century. It recently got retooled for life in this one.

Looking to get away from it all? A place where you could, if you so chose, get off the grid and simply live off the land?

You could start your journey by moving into this Ottsville farmhouse for sale.

It’s the centerpiece of a 40-acre tract known as “Serenity Farm” whose owner achieves it by practicing yoga, among other things.

And it has everything, or almost everything, you might need to feed yourself already on it. But before we talk about the farm, let’s talk about the house.

It dates to the end of the 19th century but has been recently renovated for life in this one.

Its interior offers a modern take on traditional style. At the center of the L-shaped house is a bright and airy open living-dining area on the main floor. A large bay window at one end fills the room with natural light, and doors on opposite sides of the living room lead to the driveway in front and the terraces in back, respectively.

One of the items that signal this house’s modern spin on the past is the Lindsey Adelman chandelier in the dining room.

Meanwhile, the kitchen has a classic farmhouse look, right down to the retro design of the La Cornue gas range in the kitchen. Its cabinetry and sink come straight from the classic farmhouse vernacular, and the bar seating at its island makes it perfect for casual dining and entertaining. It also has a pantry where you will find the fridge.

The main floor, by the way, is just one of several spaces you can use to entertain friends and family here. I’ll get to the others shortly.

But first, I’ll head upstairs to the bedrooms. This house has three of them — two on the second floor plus a room on the third that could serve as one. Both of the second-floor bedrooms have private balconies, and the primary bedroom also gets light from the third floor via a small light well at one end.

Both second-floor bathrooms channel the early decades of this century but with a modern twist: Both are actually wet rooms. The primary bathroom’s tile-lined shower is one with the rest of the room.

And the vintage clawfoot tub in the hall bath is equipped with a handheld shower wand.

The two third-floor rooms are currently configured as study and relaxation spaces. The larger of the two, which functions as a den, has a balcony open to the primary bedroom’s light well.

Surrounding all this are 40 acres of land for both farming and recreation. On this land you will find organic vegetable gardens, orchards and a chicken coop. Sheep graze on its hillsides, and you can also grow herbs and flowers in the greenhouse attached to one of Serenity Farm’s two repurposed barns.

The bank barn with the greenhouse attached has been converted into a large open room for entertaining.

The barn next to the gardens and orchards has been refitted as studio space, a media room, a home office and a yoga studio.

A newer bank garage sits next to the main house. A large, open, skylit room that could serve as a media space, rec room or party room sits atop its three vehicle bays.

It also has a full bathroom and a patio on its uphill side.

Of course, there’s also outdoor space for entertaining and recreation to go along with the indoor spaces. The primary bedroom balcony overlooks a meditation garden, and there’s an arbor gazebo that could use some repairs in the crook of the L formed by the living/dining room and kitchen. You will find a fireplace and outdoor kitchen here.

Two open stone terraces next to the arbor patio look out over the rolling Bucks County countryside.

Another wire mesh gazebo sits between the farmhouse and the bank barn.

Surrounded by farms and protected lands, Serenity Farm will remain serene for many years to come. And if you want even more opportunities to commune with nature, Nockamixon State Park lies a short distance away from here.

And because it sits on 40 mostly untilled acres, you also have room here to turn this into a house that will not only feed you but also power your life. Add solar panels and energy-saving features such as Passive House-level insulation and airtightness and you could potentially live off the grid as well as off the land.

That should give you an extra measure of serenity as you enjoy true country living in this Ottsville farmhouse for sale.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 2 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: Not available

SALE PRICE: $5,500,000

OTHER STUFF: Like many of the estates, farms and equestrian facilities that surround it, this farmstead is also enrolled in the Act 319 conservation program that protects it from being turned into tract houses. Included in the sale are all the livestock, furnishings and farm equipment, including a Porsche tractor.

3648 Fretz Valley Rd., Ottsville, PA 18942 [Mary Genovese Colvin and Jeffrey Keller | On the Square Real Estate | Compass]