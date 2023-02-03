Just Listed in the Poconos: New Contemporary Craftsman in Lake Naomi

Actually, this house is more Craftsman-flavored than real Craftsman. But when the finished product is as well-built and stylish as this, why complain?

Two things in particular stand out when one contemplates buying new Poconos second homes.

First, chances are that the house you will end up buying is a contemporary or some variation on that style.

Second, it will be built only so well. At least that’s what a few Poconos builders who build above that minimal standard have told me.

I haven’t met the builder of this brand-new Lake Naomi contemporary Craftsman house for sale, but it should be clear from looking at this house that whoever built it builds to a much higher standard. The agent’s listing copy merely states that the builder is an award-winning one.

Completed just last year, this house has a contemporary heart but just enough Craftsman-flavored decorative touches to make it stand out from its peers.

It has great curb appeal, as the photo above should make clear. The cross-braces in the roof peaks and rustic front porch give it just a whiff of the Poconos past.

The front door deposits you into an open foyer next to the kitchen.

That kitchen, part of a larger open main floor, has been outfitted with the good stuff: a Wolf gas range, Bosch appliances and handcrafted cabinetry with quartz countertops and subway-tile backsplashes.

The dining room sits next to the kitchen. Its large windows and sliding doors to the patio let in lots of natural light. It also has an attractive contemporary chandelier. If you’re having more people over for dinner, you can seat some of them at the kitchen island.

The kitchen and dining room flow seamlessly into an impressive two-story-high living room. A full-height stone fireplace, a chandelier inspired by the Middle Ages and a beamed vaulted ceiling add to its Wow! factor. And the wide-plank engineered hardwood floors throughout the house give it a rustic touch.

A loft den occupies the balcony overlooking the living room.

Its three upstairs bedrooms include a spacious primary bedroom whose contemporary ceiling fan will help keep you comfortable.

Its en-suite bathroom has a modern vanity, toilet closet and large stall shower.

The other two bedrooms share a hall bath. One of the two also has a ceiling fan.

Even though it channels the past, this Lake Naomi contemporary Craftsman house for sale blends right in with the largely contemporary houses that surround it in one of the Poconos’ nicest resort communities. It’s also a short walk from here to Lake Naomi’s North Beach. And, of course, you will also have access to the community’s many other amenities when you join the Lake Naomi Club.

Of course, this house will run you a little more than most Poconos second homes. But given the obvious care that went into its construction and outfitting, it too is a great value.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 2 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 2.043

SALE PRICE: $774,999

OTHER STUFF: An $860 annual homeowners association fee covers safety and security patrols and a capital cost contribution; Tobyhanna Township maintains the roads. In order to use the beaches, go boating on the lake or take advantage of the other community amenities Lake Naomi has to offer, you will need to join the Lake Naomi Club. Consult the membership section on the club website for information about annual dues and upfront contributions.

5261 Woodland Ave., Pocono Pines, PA 18350 [Claire Dembinski | Dembinski Realty Company via Pocono Mountains Association of Realtors MLS]