Just Listed in the Poconos: Dutch Colonial in Pocono Pines

One of the older houses in Lake Naomi, this nicely updated retreat can house your extended family. Or it could make you money when you’re not using it.

Do you have a large family?

Or would you like to invite your aunts, uncles, cousins, brothers, sisters and their families, or your friends, to stay with you when you make your Poconos getaway?

Or would you like your second home to pay for itself when you’re not using it?

If you answered “Yes” to one or more of these questions, then you want to give this Pocono Pines Dutch Colonial house for sale serious consideration.

With five bedrooms, this nicely updated house can accommodate a decent-sized horde — up to 10 people comfortably. And it can entertain them, too.

Built in 1948, this handsome Dutch Colonial is one of the older houses in Pocono Pines. While it was built more than 50 years after brothers Thomas and Rufus Miller dammed Tunkhannock Creek to create Lake Naomi, it predates the resort community ringing the lake by 15 years.

But since it sits right across Route 423 from the lake, and since the community surrounds it, you have the option of joining the family-friendly Lake Naomi Club to take advantage of the facilities it maintains on and around the lake.

Even if you don’t join the club, though, you have several nice recreational facilities on your own property.

The outdoor facilities include a fire pit, front patio and hot tub. These might not see much use right now, but they’ll be there for you and your guests when the weather gets warmer.

Indoors, you will find a home theater with three tiers of seating and a huge projection screen in its basement. The unfinished rest of the basement may have fitness equipment, if I understand the property specification sheet correctly.

The main floor consists of an open-plan main living area, three bedrooms and a bathroom. Huge picture windows offer views of the house’s wooded surroundings.

The living room includes an electric fireplace and built-in shelving.

The eat-in kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, modern stainless-steel appliances and room for a table that seats eight.

A sun porch sits off the kitchen.

All five bedrooms have ceiling fans that help the climate control system work more efficiently. The three on the first floor are compact.

The first-floor bathroom has a tile-lined tub and shower.

The two second-floor bedrooms are more commodious. Both have dormer alcoves with seating and study nooks with desks.

The second-floor bathroom, however, is plainer, with a one-piece shower stall.

(If you have all five bedrooms filled, however, you might experience traffic jams in the morning if everyone decides to get ready to face the day all at once.)

Since so much has been packed into this Pocono Pines Dutch Colonial house for sale, you may not feel the need to join the Lake Naomi Club. But if you want to sunbathe on its beaches, go sailing on the lake, use its tennis courts, golf course and community center, or dine and drink at its clubhouse, you will need to. If you don’t, however, there are plenty of places nearby that offer recreational activities galore, including state game lands just up Route 423.

And when you and yours aren’t spending time here, you can help pay off its mortgage by offering it for rent as an Airbnb. The seller is even willing to sell you the furniture you see here. You would then have a turnkey income property as well as a nice vacation retreat.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 5

BATHS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 2,128

SALE PRICE: $565,000

OTHER STUFF: An $860 annual homeowners association fee covers safety and security patrols and a capital reserve contribution; Tobyhanna Township maintains the roads. This, however, is separate from the membership fees for the Lake Naomi Club. Consult the membership section of the club website for information about application and membership fees. If you rent this house to visitors, the Lake Naomi Club also offers temporary memberships that you can extend to your lodgers.

215 Route 423, Pocono Pines, PA 18350 [Josh Messinger | HomeSmart Realty Advisors via Zillow]