Just Listed: Newly Renovated Trinity in Queen Village

A very beautifully executed renovation turned this old trinity into a very modern residence with a whiff of Caribbean color.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

“Curb appeal” is a quality real estate agents prize when they consider how to market a house for sale.

The co-owners of the gated alley that ends at this Queen Village renovated trinity house for sale decided that a few simple changes would up the curb appeal of their residences.

This is what the entrance to that alley looks like now. I recommend that you take a look at the most recent Google Street View image for this address to see what it looked like before its recent makeover.

The trinity at the end of the alley got an even more substantial one.

First, it installed French doors at the entrance to its front patio. The 468-square-foot courtyard in front of this trinity will be yours and yours alone if you buy it.

And if you buy it, you will get a beautifully renovated modern trinity that’s probably more than a century old. (The public records for this house use the placeholder date of 1920 as its date of construction.)

This house is a true trinity with no extensions or expansions. You can see in its living room one of the chief changes that made it a bit less claustrophobic: An open metal spiral staircase replaced the traditional box spiral.

The kitchen down below got an even more thorough makeover that turned it into a striking, and strikingly modern, space.

The two upstairs bedrooms get plenty of afternoon sun. The one on the second floor gets that sun through French doors that open onto a Juliet balcony. (Note also the built-in shelves in the stairwell.)

The balcony is actually just wide enough for you to walk out onto. This is the view of your courtyard that you will see from it.

The other second-floor window provides light to the bathroom. It too has been made modern with a stylish medicine cabinet and walk-in shower with marble-pattern porcelain tile.

The top-floor bedroom has two large windows and plenty of closet space.

This Queen Village renovated trinity house for sale also sits in a great location. South Street, the Delaware riverfront, Riverview Plaza, Bainbridge Green, Fabric Row, the gorgeous mosaic of ethnic eateries lining Washington Avenue and the Italian Market all lie within walking distance.

SEPTA bus routes to your north (on Lombard and South streets), south (on Washington Avenue), east (Columbus Boulevard), west (Seventh, Eighth and Ninth streets) and almost in front of your door (Bus Route 57, on Third and Fourth streets) can take you to places further away.

The owner of this house did a bang-up job of making it modern and adding a whiff of Caribbean color to it. Said owner has also decided to dispense with a real estate agent in marketing this house. I’ll just say that if any owner can figure out their way through a for-sale-by-owner transaction without outside help, it’s this one: according to the Office of Property Assessment, this house and its courtyard are owned by Philly real-estate-market guru Kevin Gillen of Drexel University.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 1

SQUARE FEET: 558

SALE PRICE: $329,900

OTHER STUFF: The courtyard is a separate parcel included in the transaction.

506-C Clymer St., Philadelphia, PA 19147 [Daniel Demers | Sell Your Home Services via Zillow]