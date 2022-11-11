News

On the Market (Again) in the Poconos: Contemporary Mansion in Henrysville

This sprawling estate house on 72 acres is no less original or grand than it was when it was first listed in June. The agent marketing it now points out that it would also make a great corporate retreat center.

house for sale henryville contemporary mansion exterior front

Wanna get away — and take your co-workers with you? This sprawling one-of-a-kind mansion at 310 Hunters Farm Rd., Henryville, PA 18334 can easily be turned into the corporate retreat center to end all corporate retreat centers. Or just leave it as is and let your small business or large family revel in its distinctive splendor hidden away in the woods. / Photos: Alec Oswald, AIM Photography, via Keller Williams Blue Bell

The house you see above I consider the first true jawdropper featured since we started featuring second homes in the Poconos. And we’ve featured a few other fabulous homes up in the mountains over that time.

But none of them were as original, as stylish, or as ginormous as this one.

However, it seems that this Henryville contemporary mansion house for sale has yet to find its buyer. The house was taken off the market at the end of July and relisted in September. And the agent marketing it now, Nancy Matt of Keller Williams Blue Bell, thinks she may have a better idea who that buyer might be.

So: Step aside, Sugar Loaf. If your company is looking for a place like no other to hold retreats, here it is.

house for sale henryville contemporary mansion foyer and dining room

Foyer and dining room

Architect Carl Handman and interior designer Stephen Slobodnik have produced for you a truly unique contemporary mansion. With design elements that include support columns fashioned from tree trunks, fireplaces that range from intimate to impressive, multiple dining spaces and studies, a large media room and a gym the size of a corporate fitness center, this property is all ready to handle large-scale events.

And it could be modified to handle even bigger ones.

house for sale henryville contemporary mansion kitchen

Kitchen

As it is, its dining room and kitchen can accommodate 16 diners, and it wouldn’t take too much effort to fit in four more.

house for sale henryville contemporary mansion dining terrace and outdoor kitchen

Dining terrace and outdoor kitchen

house for sale henryville contemporary mansion rear elevation and terraces

Rear elevation and terraces

And in good weather, you can add dining for more on its outdoor dining terrace and kitchen. Two more terraces provide additional outdoor relaxation space.

home office

Home office/den

library

Library

Its second-floor home office is big enough to incorporate a den. This could easily become a breakout-session space. So could the open library on the same floor, overlooking the great room.

media room

Media room

So could the very comfortable media room on the main floor.

gym

Gym

pool and spa with grill

Pool and spa with grill and bar

Between the gym and the solarium with its Olympic-sized swimming pool, spa and grill, you can offer your staff fitness and relaxation opportunities.

great room

Great room

great room bar

Great room bar

Or they could relax in the soaring great room, which has a bar in its alcove.

primary bedroom

Primary bedroom

primary suite lounge area

Primary suite lounge area

primary bathroom

Primary bathroom

This house also has five bedrooms and almost twice as many bathrooms, so handling overnight stays should also be a snap. One lucky participant can sleep in its luxurious primary bedroom, which has its own lounge area and private balcony.

aerial view of property

Aerial view of property

And since it sits on 72 acres of land that can be built upon (and surveyed from the house’s four-story-high observation deck), it’s possible to add a structure with a ballroom or similar large hall that could handle all your employees at once. Accessory dwellings with additional bedrooms are also a possibility.

But what if you’re not looking for a corporate retreat? What if you want one just for yourself, your family and your friends? Then this Henryville contemporary mansion house for sale is ready for you as is. And if you still need more bedrooms, well, there’s plenty of room to build a guest house or two or three. No one should feel hemmed in with so much land to work with.

And whether you want to engage in business or pleasure here, you’ll find plenty of diversions all around this place, including two ski areas, two fishing streams and several resorts. Our previous feature on this house lists some of them.

So if you missed your opportunity the first time this house was on the market, now’s the time to take it. Especially since you won’t have to spend as much to buy it now.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 5

BATHS: 7 full, 2 half

SQUARE FEET: 13,740

SALE PRICE: $3,401,000

OTHER STUFF: Buyers must prequalify before making offers. This house was relisted at a higher price on Sept. 2, but its price was reduced by $400,000 on Sept. 28, then increased by $1,000 on Oct. 17.

310 Hunters Farm Rd., Henryville, PA 18332 [Nancy Matt | Keller Williams Real Estate – Blue Bell]

 

