Just Listed in the Poconos: Log Cabin in Lakeville

Maybe “cabin” is a bit too modest a word to describe this nicely outfitted, comfortable house just a stone’s throw from Lake Wallenpaupack, but it certainly has the look.

Yes, this house is located in the Poconos. And yes, it’s built out of logs. And at least from the angle above, this Lakeville log cabin house for sale totally looks the part of one of those houses tucked in some mountain hollow in hillbilly country.

But before you reach for the “Pennsyltucky” metaphors, stop right there, for there’s nothing “hillbilly” at all about this quite civilized house.

For starters, its side profiles reveal that the model for this log house is not a simple cabin but a Dutch Colonial, as you should be able to see in this photo of its back and backyard.

Next, there’s what greets you once you cross its expansive front porch and walk through its front door.

What you will see next is a very modern house with an efficient floorplan. But yes, its log construction gives it rustic charm an ordinary Dutch Colonial would lack.

Both of its two floors have layouts where the staircase in the middle serves as a divider. On the main floor, it separates the living room on one side from the dining room and kitchen.

The living room features many large windows and a stone fireplace.

The dining room also has large windows and can accommodate a large table. Both the furniture and the lighting in the dining room should tip you off to the eclectic mix of traditional and modern style this house’s owners have bestowed on it.

The adjacent breakfast bar attached to the kitchen can seat two more guests.

The kitchen itself is totally modern, with distinctive black stainless-steel appliances.

Upstairs, the staircase separates the house’s three bedrooms — two on one side and the primary bedroom, above, on the other.

Next to the stairs on both floors are closets — a coat closet and pantry on the main floor and the primary bedroom’s closets above. All three upstairs bedrooms share this full bath, and a powder room sits in the same location on the floor below. The unfinished walkout basement contains the laundry and plenty of storage space.

The house also comes with a two-car detached garage, which takes it even further away from the backwoods.

And while this house doesn’t sit right on Lake Wallenpaupack, the lake itself is a short distance away — close enough for this Lakeville log cabin house for sale to come with a boat slip on the lake, an amenity offered to all homeowners in the Rockledge community.

That makes this house a great choice for anyone who loves lake life and wants to live in stylish simplicity. It only looks like you’re roughing it here.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 1 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 1,526

SALE PRICE: $459,000

OTHER STUFF: A $650 annual homeowners association fee covers maintenance of the community’s roads and docks. An additional $400 HOA transfer fee is due at settlement.

3 Chipewa Court, Lakeville, PA 18438 [Jessica Morigi | Wallenpaupack Realty]