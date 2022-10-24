On the Market in the Poconos: Lakeside Cottage on Lake Henry

This house looks like it dates to the turn of the 20th century, but it’s just turning sweet 16. And speaking of sweet, check out the lake views from its patio and decks.

They don’t build ’em like they used to. Sometimes, they build ’em better than they used to.

Take this Lake Henry lakeside cottage house for sale, for instance. How old would you guess it is?

Would have you guessed 16? I sure didn’t when I first spotted this house.

Its classic design hearkens back to the beginning of the last century. Look at the classic pitched roof, the eaves on the front porch, the cedar shake shingles on the exterior walls and roof — oops! Those are metal shingles with a 50-year guarantee up there.

And those are just the first of many very modern conveniences and features you will find in this house that sits on a steeply sloped lot on the shore of Lake Henry.

That lot’s steep slope means this house boasts multiple decks and a patio with great views of the lake and woods that sit between it and the house.

On the inside, the house is built upside-down — that is, you enter it on the floor with the bedrooms and ascend to the main floor.

Unfortunately, the real estate photographer took no really good shots of “Sweet Maple Haven’s” two-story foyer and catwalk, so you’ll just have to imagine what that space looks like. Or you can take the 3-D tour in the listing to see just how classy it looks.

The upstairs main floor looks just as nice. It has an open plan that combines the living and dining rooms into a single large space with the kitchen next to the dining room.

The living room boasts a wall of windows facing the deck next to it and a full-height fireplace built by hand using native stone found on the property.

And across the room from the fireplace, the dining room occupies a cozy nook paneled in knotty pine next to the kitchen’s breakfast bar.

The kitchen features plenty of handsome alder cabinets, soapstone counters, a pantry and up-to-date stainless-steel appliances.

One of the house’s four bedrooms and a full bath are located on this top floor as well. The catwalk connects the bedroom to a small closet behind the kitchen. The deck outside the living room has a splendid unobstructed view of the lake.

The wraparound deck on the bedroom level below has a view that’s almost as good, and it’s covered, so you can enjoy the view even when it’s raining outside.

The bedroom in the primary suite has sliding doors that open onto that deck.

And its bathroom has a jetted soaking tub, stall shower, toilet closet and dual vanities. A large walk-in closet lies beyond the bathroom, and there’s a second, smaller closet off the bedroom itself. The other two bedrooms on this floor share a Jack and Jill bath, and the one on the lake side of the floor also has sliding doors that lead to the deck.

One floor down from the foyer, the basement rec room is a little more simply outfitted, with a concrete floor and a dropped-acoustical-tile ceiling. But it too has sliding doors that lead to a patio and the stairs leading down to the lakeside yard. Another room with a half bath sits off the rec room, while the rest of the floor is devoted to the mechanicals.

A fire pit forms the centerpiece of the dockside backyard.

And the dock itself is large enough for you to tie a powerboat up to it. Which is good, because you can go powerboating and fishing on Lake Henry. State game lands lie on the opposite shore of the lake.

Lakelubbers.com calls the 310-acre Lake Henry, second in size only to Lake Wallenpaupack in Wayne County, “one of the better-kept secrets of the Poconos” — a secret that probably remains one too many because it also goes by two other names. One is Blueberry Lake; the other, from which this house takes its name, is Maplewood Lake. The custom builder who built this house in 2006 included maple-leaf tiles in its Marazzi tile floors just in case you needed reminding.

Lake Henry also has a boat launch and a campground that functions as a center of community life. It’s also close to many Poconos attractions, including golf courses, hiking and cross-country ski trails and two ski slopes. And nearby Scranton and Honesdale offer more urbane attractions that include art galleries in Honesdale and several museums in Scranton.

That puts this Lake Henry lakeside cottage house for sale in a spot as sweet as the syrup produced by those maple trees. And it means that if you were looking for a conveniently situated, totally modern Poconos second home that doesn’t look like one, not to mention isn’t built like one, your search ends here.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 4

BATHS: 3 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 2,301

SALE PRICE: $999,900

OTHER STUFF: The Lake Henry Cottagers Association levies a $250 annual homeowners association fee that covers maintenance of the lake, its dam and the community facilities.

131 Lake Heights Ct., Lake Ariel, PA 18436 [Judy Rodonski | Davis R. Chant Realtors — Honesdale Office]