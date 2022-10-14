Just Listed in the Poconos: Accessible Contemporary in Saw Creek Estates

With a first-floor primary bedroom and a ramp leading up to its front deck, this house is all ready for you to roll right in.

First-floor primary bedrooms have become a thing of late, especially as members of my generation — Baby Boomers — increasingly enter their 70s, with the oldest turning 80 four years hence.

But it turns out that aging Boomers aren’t the only ones who benefit from one-floor living. It appears that this accessible Saw Creek Estates contemporary house for sale was designed with another group of people who need this in mind.

Built in 1986, this house is an early adopter of the main-floor primary bedroom design. The clue to who quite likely slept in that bedroom can be seen on the right side of its ample front deck.

Both the ramp leading up to the deck and the large sliding glass doors that open to the living room mean that this may well be one of the most wheelchair-ready houses in any Poconos resort community.

Of course, the open main floor also helps on the accessibility front. Its vaulted ceiling, fireplace and balcony overlook, on the other hand, are staples of contemporary Poconos house design.

The living room is part of an open L-shaped space that flows into the dining room and kitchen.

The kitchen has been very well maintained but also looks very 1980s. You may be comfortable with this, or you may want to update it. Given how little money you will spend to buy this house, you should have enough room in your budget for the kitchen makeover. You will no doubt want to keep the large coat closet and the pantry as part of the deal, however.

Just off the dining room is this enclosed porch that serves as both the front door and the back door of the house.

And a doorway leads from the kitchen to the first-floor bathroom…

…which also doubles as the en-suite bath for the primary bedroom in the back of the first floor. You can also enter the bedroom directly from the living room.

The upper level contains two bedrooms, a second full bath and this loft space that could easily serve as a fourth bedroom is you need one or a home office if you think you might want to live here year-round.

You will also be able to view Saw Creek, which lies on the other side of the road from this accessible Saw Creek Estates contemporary house for sale, from your front deck.

The creek that gives this gated community its name is just one of a boatload of amenities it offers. You can go fishing in Saw Creek or fish from the community’s fishing dock. It has four outdoor pools, two outdoor kiddie pools, and two outdoor whirlpool spas. When the weather gets too cold for you to swim or soak outside, you can use its two indoor pools and two indoor whirlpool spas.

In addition to its 10 outdoor tennis courts, it has two indoor courts — the only ones in the Poconos, according to the community website. You will also find two fitness centers, racquetball and basketball courts, and a private, homeowners-only ski area with three trails, a chair lift and ski instructors, not to mention a restaurant in its hilltop clubhouse.

In the winter, you can ice-skate on either of two ponds, and in the summer, you can play baseball on its ball fields. And a year-round calendar of events and activities includes a summer camp for the kids. Several of the community’s nicest amenities and one of the ponds also lie just down Decker Road from here.

Given how loaded this resort community is, you will no doubt be astonished to find out that the annual association dues are as reasonable as the price of this house. Which means that, whether or not you get around in a wheelchair, you should find this year-round resort house an outstanding bargain.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 1,449

SALE PRICE: $199,000

OTHER STUFF: The annual homeowners association dues of $1,825 include membership in the Saw Creek Estates Club, which grants you access to all community amenities; they also pay for the maintenance of those amenities and the community’s roads. There’s also a $1,580 association transfer fee due at closing. The community also has public water and sewer service.

5783 Decker Rd., Bushkill, PA 18324 [Joseph J. Salerno | Saw Creek Real Estate, LLC]