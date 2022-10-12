News

On the Market: Modern Townhouse in Washington Square West

This modern house with traditional accents looks brand new, but it’s already been broken in for you.

house for sale washington square west modern townhouse exterior front

Here’s a rare sight in Wash West: A brand-new townhouse. Well, almost: its owner moved into it eight years ago. That leaves you two years of lower property taxes in addition to all the other things this house at 1309 Rodman St., Philadelphia, PA 19147 has going for it if you decide to buy it. / Bright MLS images via BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors

Were this a classified ad for a used car, the opening sentence would probably read, “One owner, low mileage, runs like new.”

You could describe this eight-year-old Washington Square West modern townhouse for sale in similar terms: One owner, low traffic, looks like new.

This house comes with many things to recommend it: Convenient location, distinctive style, nice amenities.

Let’s start with distinctive style. The interior of this house clearly takes its cues from traditional design but works them into the space in a way that respects its modern soul.

house for sale washington square west modern townhouse main floor

Main floor

The open main floor combines a living/dining room with an up-to-date kitchen. The layout is similar to those of the trinities that line many of the blocks surrounding this one, but with a switchback staircase and more space.

house for sale washington square west modern townhouse living-dining room

Living-dining room

On one wall of the living room you will find one wall has a diamond lattice paint scheme. You will encounter this pattern again two floors up.

house for sale washington square west modern townhouse kitchen

Kitchen

The stairs turn the kitchen into its own nook, with chocolate-wood Shaker-esque cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances.

rear patio

Rear patio

And behind the kitchen, the rear patio is graced by a mural painted by artist Kaitlin Chow that makes the greenery bracketing it something of an afterthought.

primary bedroom

Primary bedroom

primary bedroom

Primary bedroom

Two bedrooms and a hall bath share the second floor, while the third contains the primary suite. Here’s where you find the other diamond-lattice wall, this time with a gray background.

primary bathroom

Primary bathroom

primary bathroom

Primary bathroom

The primary bathroom has a double vanity and a large stall shower lined with beige tile.

roof deck

Roof deck

Up on top, you will find a roof deck illuminated by strings of lights like those over the rear patio. Your view to the north is constrained by the neighboring Casa Farnese, but you have a clear view to your south.

basement rec room

Basement rec room

And down below, the finished basement offers flexible space for a home theater, a home office, a gym, or some combination of these. The laundry and a powder room are also located down here.

So now that we’ve dealt with the amenities and design, let’s move on to the location. This Washington Square West modern townhouse for sale sits just off the Avenue of the Arts, one-half block from South Street, and just below the Gayborhood. This means you can walk to music, art, culture, nightlife, neighborhood shopping, two supermarkets and a slew of dining options. You can also hop on the Broad Street Line subway or the Route 40 bus to visit more distant places. (The latter is also great if you work at the University of Pennsylvania.)

Opportunities to own new or nearly new townhouses come along very rarely in Wash West. So if you like what you see here, why not give the listing agent a call and ask to take it for a test drive?

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 2 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 2,200

SALE PRICE: $899,000

OTHER STUFF: Two years remain on its property-tax abatement. The seller is also willing to pay for one year of parking in a nearby lot along with points towards lowering the mortgage payment with a suitable offer.

1309 Rodman St., Philadelphia, PA 19147 [Tre Rios and Seth Lamb | BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors]

