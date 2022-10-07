Just Listed in the Poconos: Renovated Contemporary in Pocono Pines

Martha Stewart and Theodore Roosevelt would both approve of move-in-ready “Camp Augusta.”

Michael Dembinski, principal of Dembinski Realty Company, should consider giving up selling real estate and just go into interior design full-time. Poconos vacation homes would look a lot classier if he did.

Consider the latest entry in his “Camp” series, this Pocono Pines renovated contemporary house for sale dubbed “Camp Augusta.”

Actually, “camp” strikes me as maybe just a little bit too unrefined for this very classy redo. “Lodge” might be a more appropriate term.

For in updating and refreshing this 1980s contemporary, part of a quartet of attached houses in the Pinecrest Lake Golf Club development, Dembinski combined one part Theodore Roosevelt, one part Martha Stewart, one part Metropolitan Home and one part Country Living.

And all you have to do to experience it all is to buy it — everything’s been taken care of for you.

The Roosevelt part greets you once you walk through the front door, enter its two-story foyer, and look up.

The foyer then leads past the kitchen on its right into an open main living area.

Its skylit living room features a beamed vaulted ceiling, a full-height stone fireplace and a large arched sliding glass door that leads to the rear deck.

Underneath the balcony overlook is the dining room and wet bar. In the bar you will find one of the many details that tip you off to the fact that this is no ordinary camp cabin.

You’ll find plenty more of them in the kitchen and adjoining breakfast nook. The kitchen has a barrel-vault ceiling, up-to-date stainless steel appliances, and plenty of traditionally styled cabinets and quartz-topped counter space.

Another large window fills the breakfast nook with light. And speaking of detail, check out the wine barrel that forms the base of the dining table.

You’ll enjoy one-floor living in this Adirondack-styled residence, for its primary bedroom suite sits just off the living room. The bedroom itself has its own sliding doors leading to the rear deck.

Note also the custom towels in its spiffy bathroom.

Your family and guests will sleep upstairs in one of two bedrooms.

One is a sleeping loft overlooking the living room, and the other is a private bedroom with an X-beamed ceiling like the one in the primary bedroom. These share a hall bath.

The rear deck looks out on the woods bordering Pinecrest Lake.

Besides the lake and golf course, the Pinecrest Lake Golf & Country Club offers a clubhouse with fine dining, a swim club and pool, a tennis club, a fitness center and a nature preserve. The club staff will be happy to arrange golf outings or tournaments as well, complete with catering.

All of this makes “camping” at Camp Augusta more like “glamping.” As the listing copy puts it, you will “retreat like a Rockefeller” at this stylish, elegant-yet-rustic Pocono Pines renovated contemporary house for sale. And it won’t cost you a fortune to do so.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 2 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 1,589

SALE PRICE: $349,900

OTHER STUFF: A $7,620 annual homeowners association fee covers maintenance of the roads and common areas, access to community amenities and a resident general membership in the golf club. Frequent duffers may wish to consider upgrading to the Signature Membership for an additional $850 (individual) or $1,150 (family) per year.

1067 Crestwoods Dr., Pocono Pines, PA 18350 [Andie L. Gerhard | Dembinski Realty Company via Zillow]