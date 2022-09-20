News

Just Listed: Renovated Trinity in Rittenhouse Square

A top-to-bottom rebuild has given this trinity an industrial-chic look.

By ·
house for sale rittenhouse square renovated trinity exterior front

Don’t let the stucco facade deter you from checking out this renovated trinity at 1629 Rodman St., Philadelphia, PA 19146, for on the inside, it looks really sharp. And the stucco can even be forgiven; repointing the brick would have added to the cost of the renovation, perhaps enough to make it unaffordable to many. | Photos: Stacy Rodman via Keller Williams Philly

There are many streets in Rittenhouse Square on which one can find trinities. Even nice ones.

But it seems that a lot of the nicest trinities in Rittenhouse Square are on Rodman Street.

The block of Rodman Street on which this Rittenhouse Square renovated trinity house for sale sits is a distant runner-up to the nearby 1700 block of Addison Street, one block north, as the most charming little street in Rittenhouse Square. Planting some trees on it would help it enter the big leagues. But the makeover this trinity got definitely adds to its classiness.

The makeover covered its brick exterior in stucco, which I wish the renovator could have avoided. But everything else about this makeover turned this trinity into a real industrial-chic looker.

Related:

Living in Rittenhouse Square: A Neighborhood Guide

house for sale rittenhouse square renovated trinity main floor

Main floor

Starting with the main floor, you should immediately notice two of the chief elements that make this house’s design distinctive: exposed ductwork and reclaimed wood.

house for sale rittenhouse square renovated trinity kitchen

Kitchen

Not on the floors, which are the original hardwood floors, refinished to a high gloss. Instead, note the open shelves suspended from pipe in its kitchen. And while you’re at it, note the quality of both its cabinetry and its appliances.

(I’m not sure whether the boards surrounding the main duct from the climate-control unit in the basement are reclaimed wood or something else, but they sure add color to the room.)

house for sale rittenhouse square renovated trinity second-floor bedroom

Second-floor bedroom

house for sale rittenhouse square renovated trinity second-floor bedroom

Second-floor bedroom showing clothing storage

The two bedrooms have shelving units and hanger bars in place of closets, making them feel a little less claustrophobic and look a lot more distinctive than most trinity bedrooms.

bathroom

Bathroom

The second floor also has the house’s one full bathroom. The makeover gave it a very nice glass-framed shower stall.

top floor powder room

Top-floor powder room

If you use the top floor as the primary bedroom, you will only need to shower downstairs, though. That’s because a powder room got added upstairs.

primary bedroom

Primary bedroom

primary bedroom

Primary bedroom

That also created a study/home office alcove in the bedroom itself. Its beamed vaulted ceiling enhances its look, as does its Haiku ceiling fan.

rear patio

Rear patio

Back downstairs, you’ll find a spacious rear patio with attractive planters. It has room enough for a grill and dining table for outdoor dining and entertaining.

You’ll also find this Rittenhouse Square renovated trinity house for sale conveniently located. It’s just steps from the restaurants, bars and shops that line South Street West and a little more than two blocks from the Avenue of the Arts. Lombard-South station on the Broad Street Line, Rittenhouse Square and several good supermarkets likewise lie within walking distance.

Would you be willing to sacrifice outside charm for inner beauty? I know I would.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 1 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: Not available

SALE PRICE: $450,000

OTHER STUFF: The basement also contains laundry facilities.

1629 Rodman St., Philadelphia, PA 19146 [Mikhal Mary | Mike McCann Team | Keller Williams Philly]

Read More About:

Trending

  1. In the Poconos: Roamingwood Lake Lakeside House for Sale

  2. At the Shore: Margate Mission Contemporary House for Sale

  3. On the Market: Roxborough Converted Church House for Sale

  4. Just Listed at the Shore: Avalon Bayside Twin House for Sale

  5. Just Listed: Rittenhouse Square Renovated Trinity House for Sale