Just Listed in the Poconos: Renewed Traditional in Tobyhanna

A just-completed total rehab has made this turn-of-the-20th-century classic better than new.

Those contemporary Poconos houses I’ve been featuring in this space lately do look nice, don’t they?

But not everyone wants to live in a contemporary house. Many prefer something a little more traditional, a little more timeless, a little less time-bound. This week, I offer just the house they’re looking for.

If you’re one of those people, this Tobyhanna renovated traditional house for sale has not only everything you love about older houses but also the things you love about new ones.

Including sparkling hardwood floors throughout the house and equally sparkling wood trim. Take a gander at the detailing on the archway separating the foyer from the living room, for instance. They simply don’t produce woodwork like that anymore unless you’re willing to pay someone a pretty penny for it.

And the good news about this house is, you won’t have to do that.

That gorgeous wood trim, the large windows that let in lots of light, and the bay window in the dining room all come included.

Nor will you have to shell out for a fully outfitted modern kitchen. This one has the latest stainless-steel appliances and a granite-topped peninsula with room for breakfast-bar seating.

A huge rear deck, which also got added as part of the makeover, comes with the package as well.

That deck overlooks a large, gently sloping backyard with plenty of space for you to relax and your kids to play.

Four large carpeted bedrooms and a renovated hall bath on the second floor also come standard.

And you won’t have to pay an upgrade charge for the top-floor primary suite, either. The open staircase from the second floor deposits you in its large sitting room.

On one side of this room lies the equally large primary bedroom.

And on the other, a very spacious primary bathroom.

At least, that’s how I would arrange this house were I to buy it. Its floor plans have the primary bedroom on the second floor, in a bay-windowed space directly over the bay-windowed dining room below it.

Another attractive feature of this house: It’s right in the middle of Tobyhanna, on one of its main streets.

If you enjoy fishing, you couldn’t pick a better place to live or vacation, as the Tobyhanna Conservation Association maintains the Coolbaugh Township Special Regulation Fishing Area on Tobyhanna Creek. Located on Main Street a little ways to the east of Prospect, this fishing area is open to the general public.

A one-mile stretch of the creek upstream is open to association members for fly-fishing, and the association’s headquarters on Lakeside Drive sits next to Millpond Number One, a popular spot for bass and trout fishing. You might want to check with the association before venturing out on Millpond Number One, though.

And when you’re done fishing, there are many other attractions and activities close at hand. Continue north through the center of town on Route 423 — this house sits right on it — and in about a mile or two you will reach Tobyhanna State Park. Here you can swim, fish and go boating on Tobyhanna Lake, have a picnic at one of several picnic sites, spend a night (or two or three) camping, go hiking in its woodlands and go hunting during legal hunting season.

Head in the opposite direction on Prospect, cross Pocono Boulevard (Route 611), and in about half a mile, an on-ramp to I-380 southbound takes you to Pocono Summit, home to the Kalahari resort and indoor water park. Stay on I-380, which flows into I-80, and you will find yourself in the Stroudsburgs and at the Delaware Water Gap soon enough.

And you won’t have to pay a homeowners’ association fee to enjoy any of this. Which makes this gorgeous Tobyhanna renovated traditional house for sale one of the best Poconos second- or vacation-home buys around.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 5

BATHS: 2 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 3,454

SALE PRICE: $359,000

OTHER STUFF: As this property is zoned C-3 mixed-use, you could also buy this as an investment or income property. Coolbaugh Township has a history of permitting short-term rentals, which means that you should have no problem buying this property and renting it out; however, the listing agent recommends you check with the township zoning office in order to verify that your intended end use of this property passes muster. This house’s sale price was reduced by $10,000 on September 8th.

1574 Prospect St., Tobyhanna, PA 18466 [Faith DeBlois Castillo | Keller Williams Philly]