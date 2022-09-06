Just Listed at the Shore: Affordable Condo in Margate

If you don’t mind schlepping your stuff to the beach, and you don’t expect hordes of relatives and friends to descend upon your place, this attractive condo gives you the Shore at a price that won’t break the bank.

“They’re not making any more land.”

That sentence explains why houses at the Jersey Shore cost so much. People want to live next to the water, and there’s only so much land next to the water. High demand + short supply = outrageous prices.

But in case you haven’t noticed, most of the communities at the Shore have more than one street running their length. That means there’s a good bit more land away from the water.

And if you are willing to live far enough away from it, you may even find some Shore dwellings that won’t break your budget, like this updated Margate condo for sale.

It’s located right at Margate’s southern edge, at the corner of Ventnor and Coolidge avenues. You’ll find it on the ground floor in one of the buildings in a four-building garden-apartment-style complex called the Royal Palm.

The folks who updated this mid-’60s development did a bang-up job of it. Especially in the landscape department. What you see in the photo at the top is the main pedestrian entrance to the condo complex from Ventnor Avenue.

And this is what the same promenade looks like from your front door.

I regret to inform you that a parking lot separates your unit from that gorgeous path. But the cars have to go somewhere, right?

And the unit itself doesn’t disappoint. You have your own porch out front, as each floor consists of two apartments separated by a central staircase.

And on the inside, you have plenty of space for you and your family — and not much more.

It has a spacious living room.

And it has a modern, updated eat-in kitchen with a large pantry. The stacked washer and dryer are partly hidden by the louvered door at the back.

Behind these two rooms are the two bedrooms and the bathroom. Both bedrooms have large closets with mirrored sliding doors.

The bathroom has tile wainscoting, a tile-lined tub and shower, and an up-to-date vanity.

And even though this affordable updated Margate condo for sale is inland, it’s still in the Marina District, home to many great restaurants, unique shops and Lucy the Elephant.

All this means you can have the Jersey Shore experience at a Poconos price. And that makes this condo especially attractive.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 1

SQUARE FEET: Not available

SALE PRICE: $399,000

OTHER STUFF: This unit includes an assigned parking space in the parking lot, a place to store your bicycles and beach furniture and an outside shower for cleaning up when you get back from the beach. The condo fee, which is not listed, covers the parking space plus insurance and maintenance of the common areas and buildings. Finally, this condo is pet-friendly.

9711 Ventnor Ave. #A3, Margate, NJ 08403 [Judi Cohen | BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors]