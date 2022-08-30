Just Listed: Modern 19th-Century Trinity in Queen Village

This house on an alley just below South Street has been very well maintained by its owner for nearly 25 years.

Not every alley trinity in Queen Village and Bella Vista is located on a secluded, intimate pedestrian lane.

Yes, the lane on which this Queen Village classic trinity house for sale sits is as intimate in scale as its companion to its south. But in contrast to that one, this one is clearly very visible thanks to the parking lot next to it.

That also gives this pure trinity a little breathing room that it otherwise might not have, for it’s part of a cluster of 10 back-to-back trinities located on two alleys bracketing a pair of side-by-side ones on American Street itself.

This early “workforce housing” development dates to the 1800s, according to the listing agent, whose word I will trust more than the property data sheet, which has the placeholder date of 1920. Today, its price is still within reach of a working individual or couple.

And what you get for its reasonable price is quite nice. It starts with a living room with a brick fireplace that looks like it has been used quite a lot over the years.

Below the living room, an eat-in kitchen boasts a large gas range, a stainless-steel refrigerator-freezer and a stacked washer and dryer. Note also the beamed opening in the ceiling; every floor of this house has one. I presume these could be removed to hoist objects between floors, but they look a little small to handle anything bigger than a queen-size mattress. Still, those appliances had to get down here somehow, and I’m betting that’s the way they entered the kitchen.

The second floor contains a bedroom that’s open to the stairs.

Next to the stairs sits the house’s bathroom.

And above these is the primary bedroom with its vaulted ceiling. Here, that beamed opening contains a skylight.

Again, as this Queen Village classic trinity house for sale has trinities sharing three of its four walls, it has no outdoor space save the alley it sits on. But there are outdoor spaces you can borrow nearby, including Spruce Street Harbor Park at Penn’s Landing, Bainbridge Green, Weccacoe Playground, Mario Lanza Park and Cianfrani Park in neighboring Bella Vista. You can also find abundant dining options and unique shops in the area around you.

This house has had only one owner for almost 25 years, and as you can see, they have taken good care of this place. About the only thing you could add to it is a dishwasher in its kitchen, which would allow you to test that theory about the beamed openings. Otherwise, maybe fresh paint on its exterior once you move in and you should be golden.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 1

SQUARE FEET: 519

SALE PRICE: $265,000

621-E S. American St., Philadelphia, PA 19147 [Kate Gallagher | Center City Listings | Keller Williams Philly]