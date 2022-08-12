Just Listed in the Pinelands: Lakeside A-Frame in Laurel Lake

This recently refreshed chalet right on the lake comes with everything you see here save one thing. And it won’t cost you that much to get the one thing.

Want a Poconos vacation experience but don’t want to drive for two and a half hours to get to it?

If you’re willing to do without the mountains, I have your solution right here.

It comes in the form of this Laurel Lake A-frame house for sale.

Laurel Lake is a residential community located about six miles south of Millville in Cumberland County. While it lies outside the Pinelands National Reserve, the reserve boundaries are not far from here, and nature preserves and forest lands almost completely surround the community.

In other words, think of this as like the Poconos, only flat. That will make hiking through those nearby forests and nature preserves much easier.

And this house will make a great base for exploration. Especially because all you need to do once you buy it is pack your suitcases.

Yes, this house comes completely furnished. And it looks fantastic thanks to the total refresh it just got.

After you cross its storybook white picket fence and its spacious front deck, you enter a soaring front room that combines living and dining areas next to a stone fireplace.

Behind the spiral staircase you will find an all-new kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances.

The primary bedroom and bathroom lie beyond the kitchen. You’ll find the bedroom off the hall to the left, beyond the fridge.

And the bathroom is located behind the rest of the kitchen.

Above the back half of the main floor, a second bedroom can sleep two. It also has a balcony overlooking the backyard.

The spiral staircase also heads down from the main floor to a finished basement with a second fireplace.

This space is set up as a media lounge, and it has a table for two in the back. You could conceivably use it as more guest sleeping quarters, though it would take some additional furniture to do that.

The backyard contains a parking space and a storage shed.

And right across the street from this Laurel Lake A-frame house for sale is Laurel Lake itself.

The lake is maintained by the community’s Property Owners Association. But what makes this community unusual is that you are not required to join it if you buy property here. You will have to join it, however, to have first rights to the dock and patio on the lake across from your place (the association owns all the piers on the lake and leases them to its members). And you will want that dock if you plan to go boating on Laurel Lake.

Or you could just take your boat to one of the public boat ramps nearby.

But even if you don’t want to lease a pier, you might still want to join the association in order to take advantage of its clubhouse, which you can book for parties, and its year-round calendar of activities

This, then, is a Jersey vacation home with a difference. Not only does it look more like the Poconos than the Shore, it’s priced more like the Poconos as well.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 1

SQUARE FEET: 1,152

SALE PRICE: $329,000

OTHER STUFF: As noted above, you are not required to join the Laurel Lake Property Owners Association if you buy this house, but if you want to use one of the piers on the lake, you will have to. It will cost you $651.83 (including state sales tax) upfront to join if you plan to rent a pier, then $451.83 each year thereafter. If you volunteer 10 hours of work each week, the association takes $80 off the annual renewal dues. Annual boat registrations cost $7 plus tax for a non-powered boat and $45 for a powerboat. See the Laurel Lakes website for details and additional information.

414 S.E. Lakeshore Dr., Millville, NJ 08332 [Charles W. DeMarco and Noah Butterfield | Compass]