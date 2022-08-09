Just Listed: Hidden Trinity in Queen Village

Looking for a really quiet and secure place to live in the city? This nicely updated trinity will be hard to beat.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

If you’ve been following our “Trinity Tuesday” feature, you’ve probably seen me wax rhapsodic about the little pedestrian-only alleys in Queen Village and Bella Vista where one finds most of the trinities in those neighborhoods.

I consider them a key piece of evidence in support of claims that Philadelphia is the most European of American cities. And their intimacy and relative inaccessibility mean that owners of trinities on them don’t have to worry as much about noise or security as other city-dwellers might.

If those concerns top your list of must-haves, then I have just the trinity you’ve been looking for this week.

This Queen Village hidden trinity house for sale sits on a pedestrian lane so secluded, you won’t realize you’re walking past it as you walk up or down the 700 block of South 2nd Street.

Why? Its entrance takes the form of one of those service passages found on many a pre-World War I Philadelphia rowhouse.

Back in the 19th century, these were used to deliver things like milk and take away things like trash. Now, they simply provide a means of emergency exit from many a house’s rear patio.

The one at 726 South 2nd Street provides the means of entrance to this roomy trinity and its attached companion.

Its main-floor living room features a painted brick fireplace framed by columns with a bar alcove on the left and the staircase on the right. When this trinity got updated, that staircase got really cool and contemporary curved grab rails.

The eat-in kitchen one floor below has loads of pantry and storage space, up-to-date appliances and a beamed ceiling. You will also find the laundry tucked into a closet.

The second floor has a small bedroom that makes an ideal home office.

It also has the house’s very stylish bathroom.

And it has a spacious primary bedroom on the top floor. Said bedroom has an exposed-brick accent wall that also contains an opening that I suspect may be a fireplace (or may have been, once upon a time). It also has two large wardrobes for storing clothes.

A door on the side of the bedroom leads to a private deck large enough to accommodate chairs so you can relax in the sunshine.

You will enjoy more than peace and quiet living in this Queen Village hidden trinity house for sale. You will also enjoy quick and easy access to great dining, shopping and entertainment. Head House Square lies just two blocks to your north, and Bainbridge Green two and a half to your west.

Fabric Row, South Street and the Delaware riverfront via the South Street pedestrian bridge are all just as close, and you can also walk from here to Washington Avenue. SEPTA bus routes on several nearby streets can take you to points beyond these.

Many city-dwellers, especially those with fat wallets, reach a point where they decamp for the suburbs because they’re quieter. Some say real city-dwellers like it loud, and I’m inclined to side with them, but sometimes, even I like some tranquility. You will have no problem at all finding that here — and you can partake of city life still, whenever you want.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 1

SQUARE FEET: 1,043

SALE PRICE: $349,900

OTHER STUFF: Moving in will be easier as well, because this house is being sold with much of the furniture and accessories you see in the photos above in it. Specifically, the sale includes the living-room sofa, bar and metal shelving unit, the TV mounts in the living room and primary bedroom, the kitchen table, the bathroom shelving unit, the bed in the second-floor bedroom and the wardrobes in both bedrooms.

746 S. 2nd St., Rear, #1, Philadelphia, PA 19147 [Chelsea Caruso | Century 21 Alliance – Medford]