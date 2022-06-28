Just Listed: Renovated Alley Trinity in Bella Vista

Tucked behind another house just around the corner from 9th and South, this smart-looking trinity makes a great starter home.

I can think of several kinds of people who would absolutely love this very nicely renovated Bella Vista alley trinity house for sale.

One group consists of individuals or couples just starting out on their journey of homeownership. They will find this house offers really attractive features at an equally attractive price.

Its living room has an exposed-brick accent wall along with a working wood-burning fireplace.

On its second floor they will find a full bath with a Mediterranean-style tile floor and a tub/shower combo that includes a handheld rain-head shower.

Next to the bathroom is a second bedroom that could also serve as a home office.

The primary bedroom on the top floor has a handsome accent wall, a vaulted ceiling and a ceiling fan that will help the climate control system work more efficiently.

And down below all this they will find an eat-in kitchen filled with newer Bosch appliances and an enclosed laundry with a new Bosch washer and dryer. Were I buying this renovated Bella Vista alley trinity house for sale, I’d ask the seller if they were willing to part with that lovely vintage expandable dining table, as it complements the design of the kitchen perfectly.

So that’s everything that makes this house appealing to the starter-home seekers. Foodies make up the second group that should find this house very appealing. They can stock the fridge and pantry with foods from the Whole Foods and Acme supermarkets a block and a half away at 10th and South — or, even better, they can go shopping in the Italian Market, which begins three and a half blocks from here and stretches all the way down to Cheesesteak Corner.

And when they don’t feel like cooking, they can choose from several great eateries on South Street, in the Italian Market area, on 11th Street in next-door Hawthorne or Washington Square West and even in their own neighborhood — popular brunch spot Sam’s Morning Glory Diner is also just a block from here and that old-school classic, Ralph’s Italian Restaurant, is just a little further away.

A third group consists of fans of folk artist Isaiah Zagar. They will find plenty of walls adorned with Zagar mosaics as they walk around the area, and his magnum opus, Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens, sits across South Street from the Acme.

Group four encompasses those who like those intimate alleys in Bella Vista where trinities like this one abound. This particular trinity is tucked behind the brick-fronted one you see above on a very intimate brick-paved lane that includes two, or maybe three, similar trinities.

Next are urbanophiles in general, who will find this house conveniently located to all sorts of great places, from the Avenue of the Arts to Independence National Historical Park to the Delaware riverfront. And what they can’t get to easily on foot they can reach via several nearby SEPTA bus routes or the Broad Street Line at Lombard-South station.

Any group I forgot? How about the one that includes you, if you don’t belong to one of these groups? After all, you don’t have to fit into a particular box to enjoy this particular trinity.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 1

SQUARE FEET: 654

SALE PRICE: $344,900

813-A Kater St., Philadelphia, PA 19147 [Jennifer Colahan McIlhenny | RE/MAX One Realty]