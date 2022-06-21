News

Just Listed: Contemporary Extended Trinity for Rent in Queen Village

The makeover this spacious extended trinity got includes exposed brick and a most distinctive spiral staircase.

house for rent queen village contemporary extended trinity exterior front

Of course, the face this extended trinity at 208 Carpenter St., Philadelphia, PA 19147 presents to the street is a classically traditional one. On the inside, however, you will find a decidedly contemporary looker with plenty of room. | Photos: Alex Prince via TCS Management and *Bright MLS

It’s not too often that one finds entire houses for rent in Center City and environs. Houses that have been subdivided into apartments are quite common; actual whole houses, rather rare.

And that makes this spacious Queen Village contemporary extended trinity house for sale quite a find.

It’s also quite a looker thanks to a recent renovation.

house for rent queen village contemporary extended trinity living room

Living room

That renovation opened up its main floor. It also gave that main floor exposed brick walls in the living room.

house for rent queen village contemporary extended trinity staircase

Staircase and living room

And it not only opened up its trademark staircase, it also split it in two. The one leading from the main floor to the second floor got replaced by a strikingly original hardwood staircase with another exposed-brick wall for a backdrop.

house for rent queen village contemporary extended trinity kitchen

Kitchen

Beyond that staircase lies a brand-new kitchen with quartz and marble countertops, a stone subway-tile backsplash, plenty of storage space and stainless-steel appliances that include a wine fridge.

house for rent queen village contemporary extended trinity dining area

Dining area

Behind it, a small dining area can seat four comfortably (two on the banquette).

rear patio

Rear patio*

And behind it is a good-sized brick-paved patio whose spaciousness is enhanced by the low walls separating it from its neighbors and the alley behind it. Between the interior and exterior spaces on the main floor, you have plenty of room for both relaxation and entertaining.

second-floor hallway

Second-floor hallway

The second floor is large enough to contain a stair hall in addition to two bedrooms and a bathroom. Note that a separate metal spiral staircase leads from the hallway up to the top-floor primary suite.

second-floor front bedroom

Second-floor front bedroom

second-floor rear bedroom

Second-floor rear bedroom

The front bedroom makes a great child’s bedroom; while the rear bedroom could also serve as a home office, guest bedroom or den.

bathroom

Bathroom

bathroom

Bathroom

In between them is the house’s full bathroom, which has a stall shower and multi-hued stone tile in earth tones.

primary bedroom

Primary bedroom

primary suite hall and half bath

Primary suite hall and half bath

The third-floor primary suite has a spacious bedroom with its own half bath.

roof deck

Roof deck

And on top of the rear extension is a roof deck.

In addition to being attractive and nicely outfitted (it also has its own laundry facilities and central air conditioning), this house is conveniently located close to all sorts of amenities and attractions. Columbus Boulevard, Washington Avenue and numerous parks, including Jefferson Square and Shot Tower and Sacks playgrounds, all lie within a three-block walk of here. And you don’t have to walk all that much further to get to a bunch of great restaurants, a variety of local shops, South Street, Bainbridge Green and even the Italian Market. Or if you’d rather not walk, just hop on any of three nearby SEPTA bus routes to get where you want to go.

Given how attractive, how spacious, and how well-equipped this Queen Village contemporary extended trinity house for rent is, the rent strikes me as an outstanding value.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 1 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 1,120

MONTHLY RENT: $2,500

OTHER STUFF: This apartment will be available for occupancy on September 1st. Pets are negotiable. The agent marketing this Queen Village contemporary extended trinity house for rent also owns it.

208 Carpenter St., Philadelphia, PA 19147 [Alex Prince | TCS Management]

 

