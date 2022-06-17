Just Listed at the Shore: Bayside Modern in Margate

You will enjoy more than just fabulous sunsets at this low-maintenance modern house with its own boatslip on the Orient Canal.

As most of you should know by now, I’m a sucker for sunsets.

Which means that if I were to buy a house at the Jersey Shore, it would more than likely face the bay rather than the ocean.

And it might be as nicely situated as this Margate bayside modern house for sale.

It sits on Nassau Avenue, just one door west from Amherst Avenue in Margate’s Parkway section.

It also sits right at the end of the Orient Canal lagoon.

And its siting means you will get beautiful sunset views from both its waterside deck and the newer deck that got added to its second floor.

This vintage 1990 house hasn’t gotten much in the way of renovations over the years, but it remains in great shape.

Its street floor contains a two-car garage, a powder room and a room that had originally functioned as a kitchen (most of the kitchen equipment, including a fridge, remains in place). It currently functions as a den. It could also be pressed into service as a guest bedroom or home office.

Sliding doors at its end lead out to the waterside patio and boat slip.

The main living areas are on the second floor. The living room has a fireplace, a pass-through window from the kitchen, and sliding doors that open onto the second-floor deck.

The eat-in kitchen contains its original suite of appliances. It also has a tray ceiling and sliders that lead onto the deck.

According to the listing agent, the room pictured above is also a bedroom, but its light fixture says to me that the owners of this house are using it as its builder intended — namely, as a dining room. You will also find a second powder room on this floor.

And, of course, you will find this deck on the floor’s bay side. The sunsets will be even nicer up here.

Finally, the top floor contains a sitting area at the top of the stairs as well as two en-suite bedrooms and the laundry facilities.

The primary bedroom features dual closets and a large bathroom with a separate soaking tub and stall shower.

Since this house comes with its own boatslip, you can tie up or launch all kinds of watercraft from it — canoes, kayaks, sailboats, powerboats, jet skis, you name it. And it’s not so far from the beach that you couldn’t walk there if you felt like it.

This vinyl-clad Margate bayside modern house for sale offers you low-maintenance living in a really sweet location. Everything is in great shape and move-in ready, but chances are that you might at least want to update some of its amenities, especially its kitchen. The listing agent even hints that you might want to replace this house somewhere down the road. But why would you want to do that?

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 4

BATHS: 2 full, 2 half

SQUARE FEET: Not available

SALE PRICE: $1,850,000

302 N. Nassau Ave., Margate, NJ 08402 [Dana Hartman | BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors]