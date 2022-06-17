Just Listed in the Poconos: Hillside Contemporary in Bushkill

Want proof that the Poconos may just well be the best vacation value in the Northeast? Read on.

Ever since we here at Philly Mag turned our gaze to the great vacationland in our own Pennsylvania backyard, I have marveled at just how affordable second homes in the Poconos can be.

Sure, you can shell out seven figures for a really tricked-out house in a spectacular mountaintop setting or for a Main Line wannabe somewhere on the outskirts of the Stroudsburgs. But why do that when you can have a stylish, nicely outfitted place like this Bushkill hillside contemporary house for sale for a song?

Okay, I’ll answer the obvious objections first: If you plan on having lots of relatives or guests join you when you’re lodged in the Poconos, this house is definitely not for you, for it has only two bedrooms plus a bonus room on the main floor that could serve as a third bedroom. But if your needs for putting up visitors aren’t quite so great, then this house quite possibly has everything you’re looking for in a second home.

It certainly has style. Its open main floor has a soaring, skylit vaulted ceiling that rises to the second floor, a full-height fireplace and plenty of room for both relaxation and entertaining.

Its kitchen has up-to-date appliances and an L-shaped island with bar seating next to the living and dining rooms.

Off the dining room you will find a handsome patio, and a full-width deck looks out on the wooded hills from the living room side. The bonus room sits next to the dining room, and a half bath lies under the stairs to the second floor.

That floor contains two bedrooms, each of which has a balcony overlooking the backyard and rear patio.

The two bedrooms share a Jack-and-Jill bathroom.

That sums up all the house itself has to offer. But it also comes with a gated residential community that has one of the best amenity packages in the Poconos.

Saw Creek Estates is an award-winning resort community that has it all. It has a ski slope it says is a great place for kids to learn how to ski. It has four outdoor and two indoor swimming pools; the main pool, “Top of the World,” has the community’s main clubhouse and restaurant sitting next to it. It also has tennis, racquetball and basketball courts, beaches and boating, a fitness center, a year-round calendar of activities and more — all for a very reasonable annual HOA fee.

Buy this Bushkill hillside contemporary house for sale, then, and you may just decide you can do without those Jersey Shore vacations. On the other hand, with the money you’ll save buying it, you might be able to save up for a nice Shore house, too.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 1 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 1,280

SALE PRICE: $199,000

OTHER STUFF: An annual homeowners association fee of $1,825 covers maintenance of the community facilities and roads, trash pickup, and use of the community facilities. Short-term rentals are prohibited.

2237 Southport Dr., Bushkill, PA 18324 [Bruce Weidenbaum | Redstone Run Realty]