Just Listed: Live/Work Mixed-Use Loft Building in Northern Liberties

If you’re an artist or a maker, this very flexible space has your name on it. It also has a tenant on its ground floor.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

Those who know Northern Liberties also know that the neighborhood some call “Philadelphia’s first suburb” has a long and storied industrial history. It was the place where the first lager beer in America was brewed, and for many years, two large breweries called it home. All kinds of light industry did the same.

The building you see here is a living link to that past. But instead of beer, leather, fabrics or chemicals, this Northern Liberties live/work loft house for sale has most recently produced works of art, as these pictures show.

Public records state that this building was built in 1940, but its exterior, in my opinion, says it’s older than that. A yoga studio leases its street floor, and you will become the lessor if you buy this property.

The upper two floors, however, contain oodles of space that you can outfit to suit your needs, with three small exceptions.

The bulk of the second floor is divided into two long rooms. One of them gets loads of natural light from windows facing both Fourth and Brown streets.

The most recent occupant configured the room next to it as a living room of sorts.

A full bath and a room that functioned as a den round out this floor.

The most recent occupant used the upper floor as the main live/work space. Part of it served as a studio, part of it functioned as a gallery, and another part of it served as a bedroom/family room combo.

I can’t quite figure out how the pieces fit together, but it appears that all of these functions took up the southern half of the floor.

The northern half contained the dining area, as it was close to the kitchen. At its far end, the most recent occupant put another sitting space.

The second full bathroom lies in between the kitchen and the space that contained the dining area.

You will be able to configure both of these floors as you see fit, as they will be delivered to you vacant. (Yes, that means you can even remove and rearrange the current partitions, as none of them are load-bearing.)

And when you need to get away from your work, you will find loads of places to go and things to do all around you. Liberty Lands Park, Liberties Walk, the Piazza and Yards Brewing Company all lie within walking distance of here, and you will find a shopping center with an Acme supermarket, a Family Dollar store and a Premium Collection Fine Wine & Good Spirits store just a few blocks further up from the Piazza. You will also find neighborhood retail and an Asian supermarket along Spring Garden Street.

SEPTA bus routes 5, 43 and 57 all pass either right by or within a block or two of this Northern Liberties live/work loft house for sale, and Trolley Route 15 and Spring Garden station on the Market-Frankford Line are almost as convenient.

All this means that if you’re the sort of person who enjoys making things, this industrial-residential mixed-use building is an ideal place to make them. (Especially since it also has an elevator you can use to haul things up and down.)

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 5,940, including first-floor commercial space

SALE PRICE: $2,100,000 or best offer

OTHER STUFF: Your space also includes the building’s basement. Included in the deal are four deeded parking spaces at 314-18 Brown Street, just east of here. The brokerage handling this listing is also marketing this property as a redevelopment opportunity; its 1,944-square-foot lot is zoned IRMX (industrial-residential mixed-use).

733-37 N. 4th St., Philadelphia, PA 19123 [Nadia Bilynsky | Mallin Panchelli Nadel Realty (commercial listing)]

733-37 N. 4th St., Philadelphia, PA 19123 [Nadia Bilynsky | Mallin Panchelli Nadel Realty via Zillow (residential listing)]