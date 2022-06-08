Just Listed: Modern Colonial Townhouse in Society Hill

This double-wide twin bill grafts a striking modern residence onto the back of an 1800 Colonial to splendid effect.

Would you love to live in one of those classic Colonial houses of the 1800s?

Would you love to live in a stylish contemporary house?

If you harbor dreams of living in both, then this Society Hill modern Colonial townhouse for sale is the house you’ve been looking for.

The double-wide lot this house sits on contains a vintage 1800 house in front, onto which a most modern house has been grafted in back.

A landscaped entrance courtyard leads from the gate past the front house into the back one.

From its foyer, a few stairs lead down to the dining areas and kitchen.

The formal dining room features a fireplace, a starburst chandelier and corner windows that look out on the front courtyard.

The kitchen sits next to the dining room, separated from it by a peninsula. It has a full suite of high-end Akso, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances and plenty of storage space in its china cabinets, pantry and drawers.

Between the kitchen and the rear patio lies the breakfast room.

The patio behind it is separated from the front courtyard by a gate on the side of the house. It’s perfectly situated for indoor-outdoor dining and entertaining. In the front half of the house you will find a guest bedroom with a fireplace and a full bath.

The second floor contains a spacious main living area that combines a living room and family room.

The living room has its own fireplace and a wet bar. A low wine rack separates it from a seating area to the right of the fireplace, and behind the living room is a family room. A half bath, a second bedroom and another full bath comprise the front part of this floor.

At the top of the skylit staircase to the third floor lies the primary suite. Its bedroom boasts a soaring cathedral ceiling with high windows and a full-height fireplace.

In the primary bathroom you will find a stone-tile-lined shower and dual vanities along with the toilet.

The third floor of the front half of the house is not connected to the primary suite. Trinity-style stairs lead from the second floor to the third-floor bedroom in front. That bedroom currently functions as a home office.

In the back of the basement you will find a media room with a wine room next to it. In the front you will find a home gym incorporating the front house’s stone foundation.

Together these two halves form a whole with a Colonial heart and modern soul, located close to Society Hill Towers, Head House Square and the Delaware River waterfront attractionsDelaware River waterfront attractions.

And with its great location and its unique style, this Society Hill modern Colonial townhouse for sale gives you everything you could want in a home, no matter which century you would like to live in.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 4

BATHS: 4 full, 2 half

SQUARE FEET: 4,439

SALE PRICE: $2,850,000

130-32 Delancey St., Philadelphia, PA 19106 [Margaux Genovese Pelegrin and Mary Genovese Colvin | On the Square Real Estate | Compass]