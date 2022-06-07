News

Just Listed: Trinity with a Unique Angle in Fairmount

Located on one of greater Center City’s more picturesque streets, this updated trinity follows tradition, but with a twist — and the twist isn’t in its staircase.

house for sale fairmount updated trinity exterior front

Note the relationship between this updated trinity at 560 N. Judson St., Philadelphia, PA 19130 and the house to its south. That next-door neighbor’s footprint determines those of the two residences to its north. The trapezoidal footprint is not as disorienting as it might seem. | Bright MLS images via Coldwell Banker Realty

Like the 250 block of South Quince Street or the 300 block of South Camac Street in Washington Square West, the 600 block of North Judson Street near the Art Museum in Fairmount is one of the most picturesque “little streets” in Center City and environs.

house for sale fairmount updated trinity 500 block North Judson Street

The 500 block of North Judson Street

One of its distinctive qualities is its bendy nature. At its south end, it runs perpendicular to Pennsylvania Avenue, but in short order, it turns 45 degrees to follow the city grid before making a 90-degree turn to empty onto North 23rd Street.

This Fairmount updated trinity house for sale lies right at that 45-degree bend. And its location gives it the feature that sets it apart from just about every other trinity in the city:

Namely, a facade that turns every floor of it into a trapezoid.

house for sale fairmount updated trinity staircase in foyer

Staircase in foyer

That shape gives its main floor something most trinities lack: A foyer. In that foyer you will find a straight staircase that fits into the 45-degree-angled southeast corner of the house. Note also the small china cabinet built into that 45-degree angle.

house for sale fairmount updated trinity kitchen

Kitchen

Beyond it lies this nicely outfitted contemporary eat-in kitchen.

rear patio

Rear patio

And in back of that you will find this attractive rear patio.

living room

Living room

bathroom

Bathroom

The second floor contains the living room and a hall bath.

bedroom

Bedroom

And the bedroom on the top floor has enough room that you can stick a home office space in it.

This Fairmount updated trinity house for sale also has an unfinished basement where you will find laundry facilities and storage space. And it sits in the middle of one of the city’s most interesting neighborhoods. In addition to the Art Museum, Eakins Oval and Fairmount Park, you will find a wide array of restaurants, bars, neighborhood shopping and public transit options within walking distance.

All these things make this trinity with a twist in Fairmount a very attractive buy, whether you’re looking for a place to live or a place to rent to others.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 1

BATHS: 1

SQUARE FEET: 912

SALE PRICE: $325,000

560 N. Judson St., Philadelphia, PA 19130 [David Scialanca | Coldwell Banker Realty]

