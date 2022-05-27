Just Listed at the Shore: Beach Block Neotraditional in Longport

Modern comfort and traditional elegance meet in this deck-laden house just two doors down from the beach.

Seven Mile Island it ain’t, but Longport, the quietest of the four communities that share Absecon Island, holds its own with Avalon and Stone Harbor when it comes to class and style.

This Longport neotraditional beach block house for sale offers proof.

Located just two doors away from the beach in Longport’s south end, it offers all the modern convenience, comfort and amenities you want in a classically elegant package.

Just how well outfitted this house is becomes evident the moment you cross its front porch, walk through the front door and step into its foyer.

A curving staircase to the upper floors greets you, and just beyond lies this comfortable media room.

The first floor also contains three bedrooms, all with en-suite baths. One of the three can sleep four. You will also find the laundry room and this living room on the first floor.

The main living and entertaining space sits at the top of the first curving staircase. It consists of a very spacious everyday living suite and then some.

Its family room is ringed by large windows and sliding glass doors that open onto a full-length deck with great ocean views.

Two steps up from this, the kitchen features plenty of granite-topped counter space, lots of traditionally styled cabinets, modern stainless-steel appliances and a walk-in pantry.

A counter with bar seating separates the kitchen from the dining room, which would not look at all out of place on the Main Line.

Behind the dining room is a game room with a pool table, and beyond it is a flex room currently serving as a home gym. That room, which has a full bath next to it, could serve as a fifth bedroom as well.

Both of these rooms have doors leading to a rear deck equipped with a hot tub.

Topping all this is your own private getaway: The top-floor primary suite. It boasts a huge, elegant yet not ornate bedroom.

And next to the bedroom, a private deck offers even better ocean views than you get on the floor below.

Also off the bedroom is a sitting room that currently has a classic secretary. This could serve as your home office, too.

The builder and designer of this Longport neotraditional beach block house for sale pulled out the stops, however, for the primary bathroom. Under its vaulted ceiling you’ll find two vanities facing each other, with an elegant soaking tub in the center. Next to one of the vanities is a stall shower, and next to the other is a toilet closet.

Longport is just about 100 percent residential, so if you want to do something other than lounge about on the beach or your decks, you will need to drive up to neighboring Margate or over the bridge to Ocean City to find restaurants, shops and amusements. But I assume that the peace and quiet is a big reason you’re considering Longport in the first place. On that score, it outdoes even Seven Mile Island.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 5

BATHS: 5

SQUARE FEET: Not available

SALE PRICE: $5,400,000

105 S. 26th Ave., Longport, NJ 08403 [Linda Novelli | Compass]