Just Listed in the Poconos: Lake View Chalet in East Stroudsburg

White Heron Lake lies just across the street from this striking house with great amenities, inside and out.

What’s almost as good as living on a lake?

Living right across the street from one. You will be doing just that if you buy this East Stroudsburg lake view chalet house for sale.

It sits just across the street from White Heron Lake, which is owned and managed by a homeowners association to which you will belong. What you get for your annual fee is full access to and use of the lake and its facilities, including the boat slip right across from this house. Those facilities also include a community beach.

This house has plenty of nice facilities of its own. On its half-acre wooded lot you will find a playground and a landscaped rear patio.

The house itself has a wraparound deck on the main floor with splendid views of the lake.

Next to that deck is an open main living area.

Its centerpiece is the two-story-high living room, which boasts a full-height stone fireplace, a cathedral ceiling and a wall of windows facing the lake.

Next to it on the deck side is the dining room. Exposed beams give this space a rustic touch.

Next to it in the rear you will find a fully-outfitted kitchen featuring top-drawer stainless-steel appliances and plenty of work and storage space. The latter includes a walk-in pantry with solid maple shelves. Next to the pantry is a full bath, and next to the bath is one of this house’s four bedrooms, the only one with direct access to the deck.

Two more bedrooms occupy the second floor. The primary one includes an opening that overlooks the living room.

Its bathroom has a vaulted ceiling, dual vanities and a stall shower. And it has a large walk-in closet.

The fourth bedroom, on the ground floor, currently functions as a home office.

Wrapping around it is a spacious family room with a wood stove at its center. Sliding glass doors at its far end open out onto the driveway under the deck. The bookcase on the left in the photo above conceals the door to a hidden bonus room. A half bath and a one-car garage round out the ground floor.

This East Stroudsburg lake view chalet house for sale sits on a sloping lot surrounded by 500 acres of woodlands that give it a secluded character. Its cement-board exterior siding means you won’t have to spend much time or money on upkeep.

When you want a taste of urbanity, East Stroudsburg is just a short drive away, past Marshalls Creek. Take Route 209 from there instead of the business route to East Stroudsburg and you will soon find yourself in Shawnee-on-Delaware, home to a famous resort and a gateway to the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area.

Put together, all these attributes make this house ideal for someone who likes privacy, lakeside living and easy access to recreation, dining and entertainment in the Poconos.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 4

BATHS: 3 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 3,089

SALE PRICE: $735,000

OTHER STUFF: A $1,000 annual homeowners association fee covers maintenance and protection of the lake and the road next to it, on which this house sits.

216 White Heron Lake Dr., East Stroudsburg, PA 18302 [Michael O’Donnell | MORE Modern Real Estate]