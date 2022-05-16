Just Listed: Midcentury Modern Townhouse in Fitler Square

This courtyard townhouse in a city historic district got some historically sensitive updates recently.

The Rittenhouse-Fitler Historic District is one of the oldest of Philadelphia’s city-designated historic districts. Specifically, it was the third one to be established, in 1995.

So does that make this Fitler Square midcentury modern townhouse for sale historic? Not according to the city Historical Commission, which lists the six-unit courtyard development that includes this house as a “non-contributing” structure in the district.

But if you are an admirer of midcentury modern architecture and design, then this house, built in 1964, contributes plenty of history of its own, indeed. The row speaks Philadelphia’s traditional brick vernacular language, but this end unit got a more frankly Bauhaus treatment in a recent renovation, as the windows on the front side of the house demonstrate. Yet at the same time, the wrought-iron Juliet balcony on the main floor adds a touch of tradition.

The first floor contains a two-car garage accessed from Cypress Street, the laundry facilities, a full bath, and this attractive den with a brick fireplace and built-in bookshelves. This room could possibly serve as a third bedroom.

The main floor has an open plan arranged around a “kitchen island” like none I’ve seen before.

Qb3 Design’s kitchen makeover turned the kitchen into a bridge between the living room, which faces the courtyard, and the dining room, which faces Cypress Street.

And where a typical open-plan kitchen would have a simple counter-height island, this one makes the kitchen a room of its own by using a wood-paneled, full-height island as a central architectural element. That island contains the Sub-Zero refrigerator-freezer, Wolf built-in wall oven, and storage cabinets.

It also freed the architects to leave the space over the counter on the opposite wall totally open. Adding to the clean, uncluttered look is the retractable extractor hood for the Wolf gas cooktop.

The top floor contains two bedrooms and a renovated full bath. The south-facing bedroom’s single-light windows let lots of sunshine fill the space.

And the renovated bathroom features a more recent take on the modernist aesthetic.

The courtyard orientation of this Fitler Square midcentury modern townhouse for sale and its neighbors means you will enjoy peace and quiet in the heart of the city. You will also enjoy easy access to Schuylkill River Park, the Schuylkill River Trail and University City. And with Walk, Transit and Bike Scores of 97 or better for this property, you should be able to keep your car parked in the garage most of the time.

So, who cares if the city doesn’t think this property contributes to the character of the Rittenhouse-Fitler Historic District? Its unique style and design does contribute to the neighborhood’s overall charm.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 1,463

SALE PRICE: $999,000

2411 Delancey St., Unit F, Philadelphia, PA 19103 [Marion Dinofa | Philadwellphia | Compass]