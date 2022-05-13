Just Listed at the Shore: Raised Cottage in Margate

Thanks to a new foundation, you won’t have to worry about flood damage to the main living areas of this house if you buy it.

Are you worried about climate change? Anxious that it will bring more frequent flooding to the Jersey Shore?

It’s happening already in some places. Margate may or may not be one of them. But the good news is, you will be ready for whatever nature dishes out if you buy this Margate raised cottage house for sale.

That’s because it rises above its neighbors, as the picture above shows. And that’s because its owner had a new, higher foundation built under the house.

This above-ground basement gives you plenty of space inside to park your cars, stow goods, put in a home office or gym, or what-have-you. The laundry facilities are also located down here.

Up one level you will find a nicely outfitted, beautifully maintained traditional cottage with two stories.

It has an open main living area combining a living room, dining room and kitchen. The living room features a decorative fireplace and plenty of windows to let the sun shine in.

The kitchen’s updated appliances include a built-in oven, microwave and cooktop. Its island has raised bar seating at its granite-topped counter. Sliding glass doors lead to a rear deck, and stairs lead down from the deck to the large backyard.

The dining room sits next to the bar and is open to both.

A bedroom and a full bath sit off the den next to the main living area. Here you will find a second fireplace.

The upper floor contains three bedrooms and two baths.

The primary bathroom has a skylight and a jetted soaking tub.

Because this house rises above its surroundings, its flood insurance premiums are super low. That will leave you with extra money to spend in Margate and environs, and this Margate raised cottage house for sale makes a great starting point for exploring the town. It lies just above Marven Gardens and is just a few blocks from both the beach and the bay. On the other side of Marven Gardens from this house lies Ventnor Avenue, Margate’s shop- and restaurant-lined main drag.

And thanks to that above-ground basement, you will enjoy worry-free summer vacations for years to come if you live here.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 3

SQUARE FEET: Not available

SALE PRICE: $899,000

114 N. Argyle Ave., Margate, N.J. 08402 [Dana Hartman and Paula Hartman | BHHS Fox & Roach – Margate]