Just Listed: Renovated Trinity Just Off South Street in Queen Village

Imagine being greeted by an Isaiah Zagar mural every time you come home.

Isaiah Zagar, Philadelphia’s most celebrated folk artist, has enlivened the blocks around South Street with his colorful mosaics that depict people (including himself and his family), celebrate others both well-known and obscure, and offer his own observations on the role artists play in the world.

When he and his wife Juila opened Eyes Gallery in 1968 just around the corner from this Queen Village Kater Street trinity house for sale, he lived just two doors down the block from here — in a building that is covered in a Zagar mosaic from top to bottom.

That makes the entrance gate to this courtyard trinity a grace note. But what a grace note! And at this time of year, it’s not the only thing of beauty you can see on the block:

It’s also lined with cherry trees that are in full bloom right around now — the annual Cherry Blossom Festival of Philadelphia took place two weekends ago. That makes right now an exceptionally good time to go check out this trinity.

And you should check it out now, because chances are someone will have made an offer for it by the time next Trinity Tuesday rolls around.

Once you pass through that gate and under the balconies of Unit A, you wind up in this equally artful courtyard.

Next to it sits this very well-maintained, beautifully updated original trinity.

Among its original details that have been preserved: Its wide-plank hardwood floors, ceiling beams and brick fireplaces — and, of course, the trademark trinity staircase. The fireplace in the living room still works.

The one in the basement kitchen, on the other hand, is purely decorative now. But the kitchen has enough room to accommodate a dining table next to it along with the stacked washer and dryer.

On the second floor you will find a small bedroom that makes a perfect home office.

You will also find the recently renovated bathroom.

And up on the top floor, the primary bedroom also has its intact beamed ceiling.

Besides Isaiah Zagar murals, much, much more surrounds this Queen Village Kater Street trinity house for sale. You’ll find boutique shopping, dining and entertainment on South Street just to the north, and to the south, you have the restaurants of Bainbridge Green and the shops and eateries that line Fabric Row. Head House Square and the Delaware riverfront are also close at hand, and you can even walk to the Italian Market and the supermarkets at 10th and South streets.

Put together, all these things make this trinity a very attractive one — made even more attractive by the artistry of Isaiah Zagar.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 1

SQUARE FEET: 708

SALE PRICE: $329,900

329 Kater St., Unit B, Philadelphia, PA 19147 [Billy Creagh | National Realty Old City via Bright MLS Homes]