Just Listed in the Poconos: Hunting Lodge and Grounds in Shohola

This house that's newer than it looks comes with a unique amenity — its own hunting grounds and nature preserve, totaling 1,088 acres.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

Most Poconos vacationers get their taste of nature by going to one of the numerous state and national parks, forests, game lands and recreation areas found throughout the region.

And the area around this Shohola hunting lodge for sale has several of those within reasonable driving distance. You could go canoeing or kayaking in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, whose upper end is about a half-hour from this place in Milford, or the Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River, also about a half-hour from here on the Pennsylvania-New York border. Lake Wallenpaupack, where you can go power-boating, is about a half-hour to the west via Route 6. You could also go fishing in these or many other lakes and rivers around here, or hunting in the state game lands across Route 434 from here.

But you really don’t need to leave this lodge in order to do anything but go boating, canoeing, kayaking or hiking the Water Gap. That’s because this nicely outfitted lodge comes with 1,088 acres of land.

That’s 1.7 square miles, if you’re keeping track. And Shohola Creek flows through its northern reaches. That stream isn’t wide enough to handle boats, but you can definitely fish in it. You can also hike the trails, roam the roads, hunt game in the woodlands and picnic on the picnic grounds and fields that comprise this huge plot of land.

The lodge and its yard, which slopes down to the creek, take up only a tiny portion of this plot. But together, they make a great place for you to retreat to when you’re done having fun on the rest of the acreage.

Outdoors, an attractive seating area with a fire pit faces Shohola Creek near where Grassy Brook flows into it.

A wooden bridge carries one of those hiking trails across Grassy Brook just upstream from this nook.

A bigger, more substantial bridge next to the seating area carries the entrance road from Route 434 across the creek. That road climbs the hill to a parking area next to the lodge.

The lodge itself looks like it’s been here for a while, but in fact, it dates only to the late 1970s. But it channels that traditional rustic American look very well.

That’s because the people who built it understood and respected the tradition they were following. This house has some features you just don’t find on houses this new.

Chief among them: The deep window wells outfitted with banquettes in many of its rooms. Built-in bookcases provide the needed depth in the living room, which also has a wood-burning stone fireplace, custom light fixture and wide-plank knotty-pine floors.

On the far side of the living room from the front door lies the eat-in kitchen. It’s big enough to accommodate everyone this place sleeps.

And next to the kitchen, a screened skylit sun porch lets you prepare and serve meals outdoors in any weather.

This house also has six bedrooms, two of which qualify as primary suites. The main primary suite is on the first floor, just to the right of the front door. It contains an en-suite bathroom and closets flanking its window alcove.

You’ll also find a home office on the main floor behind the kitchen.

And a wraparound covered porch with a view of the front yard and creek connects the sun porch and the primary bedroom ell.

That first-floor primary suite offers the convenience of single-floor living. But if that doesn’t really matter to you, you could use the secondary suite on the second floor instead. It consists of a large bedroom,

a sitting room next to the bedroom,

and a bathroom with tile wainscoting and a classic tub.

The hall bath shared by the other four bedrooms on the second and third floors is in many ways more of a classic. It has batten-board walls and a tub and shower sunken into a wooden surround.

The second floor also has a den with a custom light and more bookcases that form a seating alcove

All this and more — 1,088 acres more — make this Shohola hunting lodge for sale the perfect choice for anyone who loves the outdoor life. You shouldn’t tire of exploring your own outdoors here anytime soon, but if and when you do, there’s even more to explore nearby.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 6

BATHS: 3

SQUARE FEET: 2,698

SALE PRICE: $3,995,000

130 Lodge Rd., Shohola, PA 18458 [Lorraine Collins and Pete Helms | Davis R. Chant Realtors]