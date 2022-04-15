Just Listed in the Poconos: Hunting Lodge and Grounds in Shohola

This house that's newer than it looks comes with a unique amenity — its own hunting grounds and nature preserve, totaling 1,088 acres.

house for sale shohola hunting lotge exterior front

There are still parts of the Poconos that look and feel more like the great outdoors than a suburb in the woods. Those parts include the 1,088 acres of land that sit behind this classic lodge at 130 Lodge Rd., Shohola, PA 18458 | Photos via Davis R. Chant Realtors

Most Poconos vacationers get their taste of nature by going to one of the numerous state and national parks, forests, game lands and recreation areas found throughout the region.

And the area around this Shohola hunting lodge for sale has several of those within reasonable driving distance. You could go canoeing or kayaking in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, whose upper end is about a half-hour from this place in Milford, or the Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River, also about a half-hour from here on the Pennsylvania-New York border. Lake Wallenpaupack, where you can go power-boating, is about a half-hour to the west via Route 6. You could also go fishing in these or many other lakes and rivers around here, or hunting in the state game lands across Route 434 from here.

But you really don’t need to leave this lodge in order to do anything but go boating, canoeing, kayaking or hiking the Water Gap. That’s because this nicely outfitted lodge comes with 1,088 acres of land.

That’s 1.7 square miles, if you’re keeping track. And Shohola Creek flows through its northern reaches. That stream isn’t wide enough to handle boats, but you can definitely fish in it. You can also hike the trails, roam the roads, hunt game in the woodlands and picnic on the picnic grounds and fields that comprise this huge plot of land.

The lodge and its yard, which slopes down to the creek, take up only a tiny portion of this plot. But together, they make a great place for you to retreat to when you’re done having fun on the rest of the acreage.

house for sale shohola hunting lodge front yard creekside seating area

Front yard creekside seating area

Outdoors, an attractive seating area with a fire pit faces Shohola Creek near where Grassy Brook flows into it.

house for sale shohola hunting lodge bridge across Grassy Brook

Bridge carrying hiking trail across Grassy Brook

A wooden bridge carries one of those hiking trails across Grassy Brook just upstream from this nook.

bridge carrying entrance road across Shohola Creek

Bridge carrying entrance road over Shohola Creek next to seating area

A bigger, more substantial bridge next to the seating area carries the entrance road from Route 434 across the creek. That road climbs the hill to a parking area next to the lodge.

The lodge itself looks like it’s been here for a while, but in fact, it dates only to the late 1970s. But it channels that traditional rustic American look very well.

That’s because the people who built it understood and respected the tradition they were following. This house has some features you just don’t find on houses this new.

house for sale shohola hunting lodge living room

Living room

Chief among them: The deep window wells outfitted with banquettes in many of its rooms. Built-in bookcases provide the needed depth in the living room, which also has a wood-burning stone fireplace, custom light fixture and wide-plank knotty-pine floors.

house for sale shohola hunting lodge kitchen

Kitchen

On the far side of the living room from the front door lies the eat-in kitchen. It’s big enough to accommodate everyone this place sleeps.

house for sale shohola hunting lodge sun porch

Sun porch

And next to the kitchen, a screened skylit sun porch lets you prepare and serve meals outdoors in any weather.

first-floor primary bedroom

First-floor primary bedroom

This house also has six bedrooms, two of which qualify as primary suites. The main primary suite is on the first floor, just to the right of the front door. It contains an en-suite bathroom and closets flanking its window alcove.

home office

Home office

You’ll also find a home office on the main floor behind the kitchen.

front porch

Front porch

And a wraparound covered porch with a view of the front yard and creek connects the sun porch and the primary bedroom ell.

second-floor primary bedroom

Second-floor primary bedroom

That first-floor primary suite offers the convenience of single-floor living. But if that doesn’t really matter to you, you could use the secondary suite on the second floor instead. It consists of a large bedroom,

second-floor primary suite sitting room

Second-floor primary suite sitting room

a sitting room next to the bedroom,

second-floor primary suite bathroom

Second-floor primary suite bathroom

and a bathroom with tile wainscoting and a classic tub.

second-floor hall bath

Second-floor hall bath

The hall bath shared by the other four bedrooms on the second and third floors is in many ways more of a classic. It has batten-board walls and a tub and shower sunken into a wooden surround.

second-floor den

Second-floor den

The second floor also has a den with a custom light and more bookcases that form a seating alcove

All this and more — 1,088 acres more — make this Shohola hunting lodge for sale the perfect choice for anyone who loves the outdoor life. You shouldn’t tire of exploring your own outdoors here anytime soon, but if and when you do, there’s even more to explore nearby.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 6

BATHS: 3

SQUARE FEET: 2,698

SALE PRICE: $3,995,000

130 Lodge Rd., Shohola, PA 18458 [Lorraine Collins and Pete Helms | Davis R. Chant Realtors]

