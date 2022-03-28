Just Listed: Bingham Court Townhouse in Society Hill

Townhouses in I.M. Pei’s low-rise companion to his Society Hill Towers don’t come up for sale that often. That makes it a really big deal when one does.

Celebrated starchitect I.M. Pei has designed a slew of iconic structures all over the globe, from the Louvre Pyramid in Paris to the sharp-edged National Gallery of Art East Wing in Washington to the Suzhou Museum in his hometown in China.

One of the icons he created early in his career as the head of his own firm happens to grace our skyline: Society Hill Towers, his trio of exclamation points atop a knoll in the city’s equally famous example of surgical urban renewal.

But along with those towers, he also designed a townhouse development intended to provide a graceful transition between the traditional architecture of the neighborhood and the modernism of the towers. That development is Bingham Court — “maintained by the residents,” as the signs on the gates that close off its community courtyard state.

Now that this Society Hill Bingham Court townhouse is for sale, you have a rare opportunity to become one of them.

What should be clear from the photos you see here is that Pei designed townhouses that are at once frankly modern and respectful of their older neighbors at the same time. Their exteriors speak the brick language of Colonial and Federal houses but use way more glass to open them up.

But while those large windows open up this split-level house, a brick wall on the courtyard side keeps it private. It needs to, for you enter this house via a large front patio decked with ipe wood.

The front door opens onto a small foyer and a short staircase leading up to the two-story-high living room. Its large windows fill it with natural light while a custom chandelier and full-height marble-clad fireplace add an element of drama to the space.

To the right of the foyer you will find the kitchen and dining areas, two rooms that together form a seamless whole.

The formal dining room has large sliding glass doors that open onto the front patio, enabling you to offer indoor-outdoor dining to your guests when the weather permits. A powder room sits off the dining room.

The expansive kitchen features custom cabinetry, a six-burner Viking gas cooktop, a Wolf double convection oven, a Sub-Zero refrigerator-freezer, two sinks and two dishwashers. The casual dining area beyond the island is currently configured as a small lounge.

Two of this house’s three bedrooms are on the second floor. Both have en-suite baths.

The primary bedroom also has double closets and a luxurious modernist bathroom with a heated marble floor, double vanity, Jacuzzi soaking tub, separate stall shower and toilet closet.

Below the living room is a large family room that also has a fireplace.

And one-half floor down from it, under the kitchen, a multi-purpose room in the basement could serve as a third bedroom, home gym, home office or game room, as here. You will also find a third full bath, laundry facilities and storage space down here.

This Society Hill Bingham Court townhouse for sale also boasts a convenient location. Zahav, one of the most acclaimed restaurants to open in this city in the last several years, is located in the Society Hill Towers shopping plaza about a two-block walk from here — just turn left when you get to the towers.

Just down the hill from the shopping center are the Ritz Five movie theaters, and a straight shot up Second Street takes you to Old City, which is filled with great places to dine, drink, carouse and shop.

A right turn at the towers, away from the shopping center, takes you to the shops, restaurants and clubs of Head House Square and South Street beyond it. And a walk past the towers to the east gets you to the Delaware riverfront and its attractions. A supermarket and other neighborhood shops lie three blocks to the west, and Washington Square West’s eclectic mix of attractions also falls within walking distance.

All this means that if you love both city living and elegant modern design, you will find it hard to beat this I.M. Pei-designed Society Hill Bingham Court townhouse for sale. It brings everything you want together beautifully.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 3 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 3,508

SALE PRICE: $1,875,000

OTHER STUFF: This house also comes with a deeded parking space in a nearby lot. A $4,500 annual homeowners association fee covers general upkeep, maintenance and snow removal in the communal gardens and common courtyard.

269 St. Joseph’s Way, Philadelphia, PA 19106 [Karrie Gavin | Elfant Wissahickon Realtors]