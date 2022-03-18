Just Listed in the Poconos: Lakeside Contemporary in Lake Naomi

Solidly built, nicely outfitted and in a location to die for, this spacious contemporary house has it all.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

No one would confuse the Poconos for the Hamptons. Pennsylvania’s great playground pitches its delights squarely at the masses rather than the upper classes.

But that doesn’t mean that there’s no such thing as luxurious living in the Poconos. You can find some pretty swanky digs and ritzy amenities in some of the older established communities like Buck Hill Falls or (minus the amenities now) Pocono Manor.

But, truth to tell, you can also live large in many of the more arriviste Poconos resort communities.

For instance, consider this Lake Naomi lakeside contemporary house for sale.

In addition to the three most important features a property can have — location, location, location, right on the shore of Lake Naomi, and a hop, skip and a jump from the Lake Naomi Club clubhouse, a marina and the main beach — it has some very nice features of its own.

These include: a spectacular great room, with a wood-burning stone fireplace and huge windows that look out on the lake.

A top-flight kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, custom cabinetry and casual seating for four around its island.

A very informal formal dining area in between the great room and kitchen.

Four comfortable bedrooms — two on the main floor, two on the second.

The primary bedroom on the main floor is located off the fireplace end of the great room. Its bathroom has a stone-tile-lined bench shower and dual vanities located outside the toilet/shower room. That means that you and yours can both go about your personal care and grooming routines without getting in each other’s way.

The second main-floor bedroom, located just past the kitchen, has a screened sun porch attached to it that you can also enter from the kitchen. The full bath right next to it serves both it and your guests.

The two upstairs bedrooms and a hall bath bracket a loft area overlooking the great room. This space can function as a home office if you like.

Past bedroom four, over the two-car garage, you will find a large family room that can be used for games, media viewing and other fun things.

Behind all this sits a large deck with a hot tub.

Steps lead from the deck to the backyard, where you will find a patio and fire pit right beside the lake. And between the fire pit and the lake is a little beach plot you can call your own.

And the really great news? It will cost you less to buy this handsome Lake Naomi lakeside contemporary house for sale than it would to buy a beachfront house at the Jersey Shore. Imagine — a luxurious beach vacation on the cheap, and it comes with access to a very classy private club!

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 4

BATHS: 3

SQUARE FEET: 3,033

SALE PRICE: $1,797,000

OTHER STUFF: An $840 per year homeowners association fee covers maintenance of the roads in Lake Naomi. All property owners in Lake Naomi may also join the Lake Naomi Club and use its many year-round facilities. Consult the Lake Naomi Club website for full information about annual dues and fees.

233 Miller Dr., Pocono Pines, PA 18350 [Claire Dembinski | Dembinski Realty Company]