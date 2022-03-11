Just Listed in the Poconos: Spacious Contemporary in Pocono Pines

This extra-large house in Lake Naomi’s Timber Trails gated community is built to a higher standard than most Poconos houses. It’s also built to handle a crowd.

After a while, one gets an ability to spot a Poconos contemporary house from miles away. Most of them are similar in their choice of materials and quality of construction. Both are acceptable but not first-rate.

This Timber Trails contemporary house for sale is the exception that proves the rule. While it may resemble a typical Poconos contemporary house in some respects, it should be clear just from the exterior photo above that it stands head and shoulders above them.

The reason for this: The owner, who built it, worked with a contractor she knew from outside the area. “Its owner is an engineer, so she took a lot of pride in the infrastructure of this house,” says listing agent Andie Gerhard of Dembinski Realty Company.

And because it was so solidly built 20 years ago, it has aged very gracefully. You should be able to see the high quality of construction all over, from the Kraus Canadian hardwood floors under your feet to the huge windows that let the sun shine into the great room to the substantial stair and balcony railings.

Something else that makes this house stand out: its size. With seven bedrooms and six baths, this house is built and designed to handle a large crowd.

Instead of a foyer, the front door opens directly into the living room, which is one of two spaces in this house set up for media viewing.

And the living room is one with the two-story-high great room, which has a fireplace as its focal point and is equipped with a wet bar. Its large windows offer great views of this house’s wooded lot.

A large archway next to the wet bar leads to the dining room, which forms a single space along with the kitchen.

That kitchen has bar seating at a peninsula and a service counter behind its two six-burner gas ranges with pop-up exhaust fans behind them. See, I told you that this house was designed to handle a crowd — it definitely lets you cook for one.

On the other side of the dining room is a billiard room.

And on the opposite side of the great room from all this are a laundry room, a powder room and the primary bedroom suite. As this house is currently furnished — and this house is being sold furnished — the primary bedroom functions more like a guest bedroom. But there’s nothing stopping you from rearranging the furniture and bringing the primary bedroom downstairs.

The loft overlooking the great room is the second media-viewing space. Wings lead from this loft to the other six bedrooms.

One of those six is outfitted to function as the primary bedroom suite.

Another is equipped to serve as a combination bedroom and playroom for youngsters.

Three of these six bedrooms have en-suite baths, and a hall bath serves the other three. A powder room on the main floor accommodates guests.

Two screened porches, one off the game room and the other off the laundry, hold outdoor spaces turned three-season ones.

The one off the game room, above, encloses a fire pit, and the other contains a hot tub.

If you have a large family, or if you enjoy entertaining on a grand scale, then this Timber Trails contemporary house for sale is the place you’ve been looking for. And if you’re looking to play innkeeper, you can also do that: Its owner rented it out on Vrbo for all but nine weeks of the year last year, when she used it for her own and family vacations. She got a decent amount of income from the arrangement, and if you do the same, you can have your guests help pay your mortgage.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 7

BATHS: 5 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 4,672

SALE PRICE: $1,350,000

OTHER STUFF: A $2,336 annual homeowners association fee covers maintenance of the roads and common facilities, snow and trash removal, and annual membership in the Lake Naomi Club. Along with that comes use and enjoyment of the clubhouse, its restaurant, several beaches and all of the lakes in both Lake Naomi and Timber Trails. The family-friendly resort community offers all kinds of recreational opportunities and activities for young and old. For some strange reason, this house’s listing on Zillow places the house in Tobyhanna by mistake.

117 Little Fawn Crescent, Pocono Pines, PA 18350 [Andie Gerhard | Dembinski Real Estate Company]